Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 49%, while individual investors hold 25%

Klingelnberg's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

55% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

19% of Klingelnberg is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 25% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Klingelnberg.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Klingelnberg?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Klingelnberg does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Klingelnberg's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Klingelnberg. Klingelnberg Luxemburg A.G. is currently the largest shareholder, with 49% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.6% and 5.7% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Klingelnberg

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Klingelnberg AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CHF12m worth of the CHF161m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Klingelnberg. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 49%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Klingelnberg better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Klingelnberg you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

