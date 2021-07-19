Klipsch's newest soundbars offer 8K HDR passthrough and Dolby Atmos

Klipsch has a reputation for futureproof soundbars, and that's certainly true of its latest models. The audio veteran has launched four new soundbars headlined by the tech-friendly Cinema 1200 (above) and Cinema 800 (below). The 54- and 48-inch bars respectively offer 8K HDR passthrough and decoding for 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos, not to mention a WiFi connection that supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Spotify Connect. You'll get a pair of extra HDMI inputs on each bar to help your home theater expand, too.

The differences, as you might expect, come down to raw power. The Cinema 1200 spreads its namesake 1,200W of power across a 5.1.4-channel system with a 12-inch wireless subwoofer, while the Cinema 800 is a simpler 3.1-channel rig with a 10-inch wireless sub.

Klipsch Cinema 800 Sound Bar

Both sound bars are available now, with the Cinema 1200 selling for $1,699 and the 800 going for a more modest $879 price.

There are a pair of options for modest setups and smaller TVs. The 45-inch Cinema 600 delivers 3.1-channel audio with a 10-inch wireless sub and supports modern basics like Dolby Audio, Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC for $499. If you need just the essentials, the 40-inch Cinema 400 provides 2.1-channel sound with an eight-inch wireless sub, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth, and HDMI-ARC. It sells for $299.