Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) shareholders have earned a 6.7% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) share price is up 19% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 5.9% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad saw its revenue grow at 29% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 6% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.8% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

