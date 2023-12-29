From Kmart to Corrado's, these North Jersey businesses closed for good in 2023

The past year was a rough one for brick-and-mortar businesses. The retail industry suffered a string of high-profile bankruptcies in 2023, as stores still struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic had to contend with inflation and rising interest rates.

Many long-cherished household names weren’t protected. Bankruptcies made national headlines and shocked many of us, shutting down companies or locations for good. Despite a generally solid U.S. economy, other businesses face an uncertain fate in 2024, with more closings expected across the state and nation.

Here are some bankruptcies and closings that hit hard across New Jersey in 2023.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond — known for being the go-to spot for shoppers looking to outfit dorm rooms and starter homes, and for keeping them coming back with its iconic big, blue 20% off coupons — announced in April that it was filing for Chapter 11 and would close hundreds of stores across the United States. That included 13 in New Jersey.

Analysts say the chain failed to adapt to the COVID-induced shift to online shopping and therefore couldn't take advantage of the home decorating boom during the pandemic’s early days. Over the summer, Overstock.com bought the bankrupt retailer’s assets, relaunching BB&B as an online-only presence at bedbathandbeyond.com.

Kmart

The last New Jersey location for the long-struggling department store chain — this one in Westwood — closed in September. It was the lone Garden State survivor for a business that at one time had more than 2,000 stores around the country.

Rite Aid

The fate of this pharmacy retail chain is still uncertain. The embattled company, which had 102 stores in New Jersey, declared bankruptcy in October, listing nearly $8.6 billion in debts and $7.6 billion in assets, court filings show. Rite Aid has received a commitment for $3.45 billion in new financing from some of its lenders to stay afloat. But plans still call for closing 400 to 500 stores nationwide, including 12 in New Jersey.

According to the website, there are 1,818 Rite Aid stores across the United States.

The pharmacy chain said its filing would help it resolve hundreds of lawsuits it faced for allegedly contributing to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Tuesday Morning

The off-price home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy in February in a Texas court and closed 264 locations, citing poor retail sales. Among the casualties was a store in Midland Park.

Christmas Tree Shops

The home goods retailer was known for selling everything from bedding sets to seasonal decor and outdoor furniture. But Christmas Tree Shops filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May amid struggling sales and worsening finances, liquidating more than 70 stores, including 10 in New Jersey.

Center Cinemas, Rutherford

The property was sold to Rutherford for $1 in 2020. The borough then sold it to Chuck Olivo, a redeveloper and longtime Rutherford resident, in 2021, also for $1. Shortly after that, Olivo spoke of his intentions to save the theater, including plans for a residential component and possibly a restaurant, but no formal plans were laid out.

Abbot's Drug Store, Belleville

Abbot's Drug Store, which also went by Novellinos Drug Store Inc., permanently closed in January after 50 years in business when the owner retired.

Mandee, Wayne

This low-priced retail chain store at the Preakness Shopping Center in Wayne carried trendy apparel, shoes and accessories, but the store closed earlier this year. New Jersey-based Big M Inc., which owns Mandee, as well as Annie Sez and Afaze, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, after years of financial struggles.

Some other Mandee stores in New Jersey remain open.

Corrado's Market, Wayne

The family-owned grocery store that was operating at the Point View shopping center in Wayne since 2008 closed in July after 15 years in service. That followed almost a year and a half of gossip about its imminent closing. There are two other Corrado’s in New Jersey: Clifton and Fairfield.

“If the pandemic didn’t happen,” said James Corrado, a co-owner of the chain, “we’d still be open. We’d still own the shopping center. That’s the long and the short of it.”

