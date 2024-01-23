This KMD Brands Insider Increased Their Holding By 21% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of KMD Brands Limited's (NZSE:KMD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

KMD Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman David Kirk made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for NZ$179k worth of shares at a price of NZ$0.88 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$0.73). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Kirk was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NZSE:KMD Insider Trading Volume January 23rd 2024

Insider Ownership Of KMD Brands

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From looking at our data, insiders own NZ$2.0m worth of KMD Brands stock, about 0.4% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About KMD Brands Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more KMD Brands stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for KMD Brands and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

