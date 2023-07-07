KMD Brands Limited's (NZSE:KMD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 47% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, KMD Brands fair value estimate is NZ$1.53

Current share price of NZ$1.04 suggests KMD Brands is potentially 32% undervalued

Analyst price target for KMD is NZ$1.38 which is 9.8% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$86.1m NZ$86.4m NZ$87.3m NZ$88.4m NZ$89.9m NZ$91.5m NZ$93.2m NZ$95.1m NZ$97.1m NZ$99.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.36% Est @ 0.42% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.34% Est @ 1.61% Est @ 1.79% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 2.02% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.13% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% NZ$78.4 NZ$71.7 NZ$66.0 NZ$60.9 NZ$56.4 NZ$52.3 NZ$48.6 NZ$45.1 NZ$42.0 NZ$39.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$561m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$99m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.8%– 2.2%) = NZ$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= NZ$530m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is NZ$1.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$1.0, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KMD Brands as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.268. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for KMD Brands

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the New Zealander market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the New Zealander market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For KMD Brands, we've compiled three relevant factors you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for KMD Brands we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does KMD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every New Zealander stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

