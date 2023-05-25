KMD Brands Limited's (NZSE:KMD) Recent Performance Is Nothing To Get Excited About: Are Weak Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Looking at KMD Brands' (NZSE:KMD) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, its financials look weak which could potentially mean that its stock could show weakness in the future given that stock performances are usually attached to a company's financial health in the long-term. In this article, we decided to focus on KMD Brands' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for KMD Brands is:

6.9% = NZ$56m ÷ NZ$822m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

KMD Brands' Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

At first glance, KMD Brands' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, KMD Brands' five year net income decline of 4.1% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared KMD Brands' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 6.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KMD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KMD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is KMD Brands Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

KMD Brands has a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (that is, it is retaining 14% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent.

In addition, KMD Brands has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 67% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in KMD Brands' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 9.3%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning KMD Brands. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

