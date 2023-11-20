KMD Brands (NZSE:KMD) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at KMD Brands (NZSE:KMD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on KMD Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = NZ$75m ÷ (NZ$1.5b - NZ$259m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, KMD Brands has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KMD Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for KMD Brands.

What Does the ROCE Trend For KMD Brands Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at KMD Brands, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.8% from 15% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for KMD Brands. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 45% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

