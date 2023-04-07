KMD Brands' (NZSE:KMD) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.03

The board of KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of June, with investors receiving NZ$0.03 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.6%, which is around the industry average.

KMD Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, KMD Brands' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 50% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 61.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 41% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.06. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.0% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. KMD Brands' earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for KMD Brands that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

