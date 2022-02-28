U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

Kmind's Consulting Service Model Case Study Features in Ivey Publishing Case Collection

·2 min read

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kmind Consulting ("Kmind" or "the Company"), China's leading strategy consulting firm, recently had one of its research-focused case studies entitled — Kmind: The Strategy Consulting Service Model in China — included in Ivey Publishing, a world leading provider of business case studies with a global perspective.

Ivey Publishing and Harvard Business Publishing are known for having the world's two largest collections of business case studies and for setting the highest international standard for teaching such cases. As the teaching materials that meet today's rigorous demands of management education and answer the ever-changing needs of business and society, Ivey Publishing is acclaimed by the global academic community while their content has been featured among the teaching materials of many of the world's top business schools.

"Being featured in the Ivey Publishing case collection demonstrates the global value of Kmind's co-active consulting service model, signifying that business schools around the world can share the resources provided by Kmind. IVEY Publishing's judges also affirmed the value of the Kmind cases, saying that this is a case which many students may find relevant, given their career interests," said by case author Su Jingqin, professor of Dalian University of Technology and director of China Management Case-sharing Center.

The case study features an in-depth explanation of Kmind's "co-active" consulting service model that targets a wide array of difficulties plaguing Chinese enterprises, helping them set up a clear and actionable strategy that can sharpen their competitive edge and keep their businesses buoyant and progressive in the face of a fast-changing and competitive Chinese market landscape. Working as a trusted advisor, consultant as well as business partner, Kmind assists its clients in implementing the solutions as part of its consulting service designed to empower them to become the innovators of tomorrow.

The companies served by Kmind have achieved remarkable growth, with 5 of them having hit the RMB10 billion mark in revenue. In 2019, Kmind clutched the 2019 Constantinus International Award and was invited to speak at the 2019 London Business School China Business Forum.

"In the huge and promising Chinese market, Kmind's consulting model and solutions have been well proven, and we believe they can also be effectively applied to other countries. The Chinese experience is becoming increasingly suitable for the world market," said Xie Weishan, Chairman of Kmind.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kminds-consulting-service-model-case-study-features-in-ivey-publishing-case-collection-301491584.html

SOURCE Kmind Consulting

