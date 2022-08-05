U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,159.50
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,353.50
    +26.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.20
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.20
    +0.66 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.49
    -0.46 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2850
    +0.2690 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,199.55
    +188.39 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.51
    +2.88 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.92
    -13.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

KMS Officially Launches Kaypay - a Buy Now, Pay Later Commerce Platform

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS officially introduced Kaypay to Vietnamese users from August 2022. Kaypay is an application that combines a social commerce platform with a pay-later payment method.

Kaypay – a Buy Now, Pay Later commerce platform.
Kaypay – a Buy Now, Pay Later commerce platform.

KMS, the global software company with a giant engineering team of more than 1,600 people, and a solid technology background in fintech and retail product, established Kaypay with the mission to build joyful shopping experiences and good spending habits for young Vietnamese.

Kaypay is committed to implementing a transparent buy now, pay later service and bringing authentic products to its end users. Kaypay is a no-service-fee for users as we manage the operation cost by sharing these cost with brand partners. This is the critical difference of Kaypay in the current buy now, pay later market.

From partner opinions, this new form of payment is a great opportunity for brand partners to increase sales. The brands on Kaypay platform are "hand-selected" to ensure the criteria of quality are met. In additional, origin of goods is certified and must have a clear after-sales policy for end users.

All features of Kaypay are built from the foundation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Big Data to bring the best digital native experience for users in discovering, shopping, and - proceeding of payment. Besides, Kaypay is cooperating with leading technology partners in the field of e-commerce and payment such as Haravan, Shopify, TrueID, Onepay, Appotapay, etc. This is the foundation to help Kaypay build a suitable and local friendly social-commerce platform for Vietnam market.

From the launching in August, Kaypay is going to implement various marketing activities focusing on target audiences. On the platform, top-tier goods from famous brands (Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Vichy, La Roche Posay, 3CE, etc.) have already been listed and ready to shop by users. During the launching period, Kaypay has prepared a lot of attractive offers to welcome new users to discover and enjoy the application.

Media Contact:

Anh Duong
anhtqduong@kaypay.vn

SOURCE Kaypay Vietnam

Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Russia Undercuts Saudi Oil in India as Competition Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A fierce battle is brewing in India where Russia has undercut the price of oil from its OPEC+ ally Saudi Arabia, paving the way for Moscow to expand market share in one of the biggest crude importers.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeRussian barrels were cheaper than Saudi crude during April through Ju

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 1.74% after three consecutive drops

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 1.74% on Thursday following three consecutive drops in previous adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Chinese mining rig maker Canaan says global expansion on track despite ‘crypto winter’ Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 28.17 trillion, as of block height 747,936, the data showed. The […]

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and broker

  • Market Gets Needed Rest, but Tomorrow It's Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

    How will investors view the jobs report -- that's a tough call as we battle inflation and recession at the same time.

  • Supreme Court Won't Hear Suit Challenging State-Run IRA

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees

    The job cuts are perhaps the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces.

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Asian markets rise modestly ahead of U.S. jobs data

    Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of an update on the health of the U.S. jobs market while the Federal Reserve weighs whether more rate hikes are needed to cool surging inflation.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Qorvo reports drop in revenue, debuts new organizational structure

    Due to global economic challenges in the semiconductor industry, Qorvo reported a drop in revenue to $1.035 billion for its fiscal 2023 first quarter. It also announced a new organizational structure intended to better meet customer and market needs.

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.