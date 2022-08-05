KMS Officially Launches Kaypay - a Buy Now, Pay Later Commerce Platform

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS officially introduced Kaypay to Vietnamese users from August 2022. Kaypay is an application that combines a social commerce platform with a pay-later payment method.

Kaypay – a Buy Now, Pay Later commerce platform.

KMS, the global software company with a giant engineering team of more than 1,600 people, and a solid technology background in fintech and retail product, established Kaypay with the mission to build joyful shopping experiences and good spending habits for young Vietnamese.

Kaypay is committed to implementing a transparent buy now, pay later service and bringing authentic products to its end users. Kaypay is a no-service-fee for users as we manage the operation cost by sharing these cost with brand partners. This is the critical difference of Kaypay in the current buy now, pay later market.

From partner opinions, this new form of payment is a great opportunity for brand partners to increase sales. The brands on Kaypay platform are "hand-selected" to ensure the criteria of quality are met. In additional, origin of goods is certified and must have a clear after-sales policy for end users.

All features of Kaypay are built from the foundation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Big Data to bring the best digital native experience for users in discovering, shopping, and - proceeding of payment. Besides, Kaypay is cooperating with leading technology partners in the field of e-commerce and payment such as Haravan, Shopify, TrueID, Onepay, Appotapay, etc. This is the foundation to help Kaypay build a suitable and local friendly social-commerce platform for Vietnam market.

From the launching in August, Kaypay is going to implement various marketing activities focusing on target audiences. On the platform, top-tier goods from famous brands (Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Vichy, La Roche Posay, 3CE, etc.) have already been listed and ready to shop by users. During the launching period, Kaypay has prepared a lot of attractive offers to welcome new users to discover and enjoy the application.

