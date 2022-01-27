KMS Technology Names Leo Tucker as New Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMS Technology, a leader in software development services and technology consulting, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Tucker as CEO.



Tucker will succeed Vu Lam, who co-founded KMS Technology in 2009, and will lead the company’s 1,000+ employees across its locations in the United States and Vietnam. He will guide KMS Technology in efforts to increase its global footprint, scale development functions, and unlock future growth opportunities.

“In the time I’ve worked with Leo, I have witnessed his passion for consulting excellence and dedication to developing value-driven customer relationships and am confident that he can continue building on the foundation of KMS Technology,” said Vu Lam, who is now Chairman of the KMS Technology Board and CEO of Katalon. “Leo’s deep expertise in the SaaS industry truly compliments the initiatives at KMS and I look forward to recognizing the continued success of the company under his leadership.”

Since joining KMS Technology in 2019, Tucker has served as the Chief Operating Officer, directing the firm’s operations, overseeing growth efforts, and simultaneously navigating through the pandemic’s challenges. Before KMS Technology, Tucker held roles as the CMO at Aptean and the SVP of Global Marketing at PGi.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and over 25 years of experience in technology and services businesses, Tucker has a proven track record of driving transformational strategies at high-growth enterprise companies.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead KMS Technology through our next phase of growth,” said Tucker. “As KMS continues to navigate through the booming technology landscape, I couldn’t be more humbled to stand alongside our exceptionally talented team, incredible leadership, and supportive customers and partners. Our focus in 2022 is to continue delivering best-in-class solutions and providing our clients with opportunities to reinvent their software applications.”

KMS Technology has been featured in “30 Tech Companies in Atlanta to Know” and the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Best Places to Work”, and has been recognized as a Top Software Outsourcing Service in Vietnam for 10 consecutive years.

About KMS Technology

KMS Technology, a global market leader in software development, testing services, and top-tier technology consulting offers an integrated suite of cutting-edge solutions that help businesses accelerate product speed-to-market. With a customer-centric approach, KMS Technology aims to fuel innovation for organizations by helping to modernize existing systems or bring new software visions to life.

Based in Atlanta, GA and with award-winning offices across Vietnam, KMS Technology has a global footprint with a suite of companies targeted to serve clients in their respective regions and industries. KMS Healthcare brings next-generation technology solutions to healthcare software vendors, health plans, life sciences, and providers. KMS Solutions serves the Asia-Pacific market and focuses on banking and financial service-oriented technology solutions. All KMS companies continuously build and successfully launch their own software product companies through its internal incubator, KMS Labs. For more information, visit https://www.kms-technology.com.

