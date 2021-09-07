How KNA Global Enterprises is Shaping Individuals to Allow their Credit and Finances Work for Them

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2021 / KNA Global Enterprises is a national credit consultant firm. The brand is nationally recognized as KNA Credit Counseling and Tax Service. Owner and operator Keayna Washington holds (NACSO) National Association of Credit Services Organization accreditation, and it allows the company to operate in all 50 states within the US. Educating is KNA first priority from clients understanding the repair process, obtaining and maintaining excellent credit, and granting their finances to work for them. As an extension of financial services clients also have the access to work with KNA exclusively to fulfill first time home buyers dreams as the owner and operator is also a national Loan Officer.

Advocating and coaching is two of the companies thriving factors. Putting clients first and the their process second KNA have successfully impacted over 500 clients to date with life changing financial results. KNA's momentum did not change due to the pandemic, in fact the demand increased from the success of previous clients. Shifting the company focus with answers to frequently asked questions such as “How will I retrieve money, mange it and save it?” A program was tailored to capitalize off good credit and mange personal lines of credit and leveraging business credit for business owners. Keayana says “Knowledge and Accessibility is the WHY behind KNA Global Enterprise and I became a product of the product”.

About 14 percent of U.S households - or roughly 17 million - owe more than they own according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York estimates. It's the fear or lack their of credit repair and bankruptcy that holds people back. Keayna says “Typically people use bankruptcy as an escape goat, however it's the lack of knowledge that holds people back”. KNA is changing the narrative of credit in all communities and creating a more educational dialog as we push through trying times in our country.

