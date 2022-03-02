U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Knative becomes a CNCF project

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is home to many of the most important modern open-source projects, including Kubernetes. Today, the CNCF's Technical Oversight Committee announced that it has now also accepted Knative as a CNCF incubating project.

"Knative is a powerful technology that is well integrated with the cloud native ecosystem, making it easier to run serverless containers on Kubernetes," said CNCF CTO Chris Aniszczyk. "We think the project will benefit greatly from an open governance model under the foundation, allowing it to grow even more by reaching new contributors and end users. We look forward to working with the Knative community and welcome the team’s contribution."

Knative (pronounced kay-nay-tiv) was created by Google in 2018, but since then, a number of other industry heavyweights including IBM, Red Hat, VMWare, TriggerMesh and SAP also worked on it. The idea behind the project is to make it easier for its users to build, deploy and manage serverless and event-driven applications on top of Kubernetes. That's very much where a lot of enterprises are currently going, too, when they develop new applications or modernize existing ones as part of their digital transformation projects. And despite Knative still being a very young project, Bloomberg, Alibaba Cloud, Bloomberg, IBM and VMware already use it in production, while Google uses Knative to power Google Cloud's serverless computing platform.

The project hit its version 1.0 milestone last November and shortly after, Google announced that it had submitted the project to the CNCF for consideration. Now that this process is complete, Google will donate the Knative trademark, IP and code to the CNCF.

"Following the recent achievement of reaching stability with Knative 1.0, we believe that donating the project to a vendor-neutral home is the next step in enabling the project to grow and the community to govern itself," Said, Carlos Santana, Knative Steering Committee and DOCS-UX Lead. "We believe that the CNCF is that vendor-neutral foundation and hope that Knative’s acceptance will encourage additional companies to adopt, contribute to, and evangelize the project. It will also bring the Knative community closer to other cloud native projects in the ecosystem – including all the projects it builds on – helping to establish a virtuous cycle of feedback and features."

Serverless and containers: Two great technologies that work better together

The business case for serverless

  • One man arrested in for November Studio E shooting

    Wichita County deputies arrested a man allegedly involved in a shootout in November at a Wichita Falls nightclub.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rally Isn’t Over Yet, SOL Starts Fresh Uptrend

    Bitcoin price rallied over 15%, ether price surged above $3,000, and SOL might start a significant uptrend above the $100 level.

  • Connecteam raises $120M at an $800M+ valuation for its all-in-one communications app for deskless workers

    In the latest development, Connecteam -- an all-in-one app providing HR tools, communications services, and daily operations management (eg scheduling, virtual time cards) -- has raised $120 million, funding that it will be using to continue building out the functionality on its platform -- recruitment is one area that is currently missing, for example,  -- and to bring on more customers. Stripes and Insight Partners co-led this round, a Series C, with Tiger Global, Qumra Capital, and O.G. Tech also participating. Connecteam is not disclosing its valuation but Amir Nehemia, the startup's CEO and co-founder, hinted that it was typical for a Series C. A well-placed source tells me that the valuation with this round just over $800 million.

  • Orkes, founded by the creators of Netflix's open source Conductor workflow orchestration tool, comes out of stealth with $9.3M

    Netflix helped change the game for microservices when it developed and the outsourced a tool called Conductor, initially built to handle its own extensive, multi-channel on-demand video traffic (and correspondingly complex codebase) globally, and later adopted by companies like Tesla, American Express, GitHub, Deutsche Telekom, VMware and some 150 other large organizations and others to manage their own services. Now the team behind creating Conductor are launching Orkes, a cloud-hosted version of the tool based on Conductor; and along with this, they're announcing $9.3 million in funding to fuel the mission, as well as to support the continued growth of the open source Conductor community. Battery Ventures and Vertex Ventures are co-leading the funding, with angel investors in the round including Mahendra Ramsinghani and Gokul Rajaram and unnamed executives from different tech companies, including Amazon and Facebook.

  • Athenian gives you metrics about your engineering team without focusing on individuals

    Meet Athenian, a new startup that analyzes your software delivery workflow and gives you insights. When companies adopt a tool like Athenian, they’re trying to find ways to ship new features at a faster pace and fix bugs more quickly. Frst, Xavier Niel, 20VC, Abstraction Capital and Air Street Capital also participated in the round.

  • Exclusive-Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features. A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine. Apple Inc said on Tuesday that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

  • Instagram is shutting down its standalone IGTV app

    Instagram is ending support for its standalone app for IGTV, the company announced on Monday. Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to TechCrunch that the app will be removed from app stores in mid-March. Instagram says it will now focus on having all video on its main app and that it will continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months.

  • Restaurant Delivery Software Provider VROMO Partners With Restaurant SaaS, Host Kitchen Tech Startup KBox Global

    Kbox Global chooses VROMO as premier delivery software provider as it expands its host kitchen model into the US market

  • Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

    Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 … The post Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials appeared first on BGR.

  • HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

    HMS Core has been unveiled to the public at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, exhibiting at three booths in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via, from February 28 to March 3. The three booths are showcasing the brand-new open capabilities released in HMS Core 6 and highlight two types of services, namely, services tailored for graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming; services designed for improved operations and expedited growth via sign-in, push notifications, payment, and data analysis. These services addr

  • Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

    Collaboration has always been at the heart of what Figma does. Founder Dylan Field worked for years before launching Figma with the sole mission of making design a multiplayer game. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.

  • Apple hit with sixth antitrust fine over Dutch dating apps payments

    Apple still hasn't complied with a Dutch antitrust order to allow local dating apps to have the option to use third party payment tech to sell digital content to their app users. Apple has been maintaining a public silence for weeks on this issue -- including after the EU's head of digital strategy, EVP Margrethe Vestager, called out its behavior last week, accusing the company of a deliberate tactic of choosing to pay fines rather than comply with competition orders.

  • Beaver County Transit Authority buses to utilize mobile ticketing with new app

    Serving as a contactless way to pay for bus fare and purchase passes, the mobile ticketing system will officially launch on Tuesday, March 1.

  • Test automation platform Tricentis acquires Tx3 Services

    Tricentis, a well-funded enterprise-centric test automation platform, is on a bit of an acquisition spree these days. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had bought UI-testing startup Testim and the company has now announced that it has also picked up Tx3 Services. It provides them with a solution that's specifically tailored to their compliance and audit requirements.

  • Save Money With These Digital Shopping Apps

    Though you might still get paper coupons in the mail or your regular newspaper, digital apps have made getting a great deal on your shopping so much easier. Not only do shopping apps make it possible...

  • Micron, IBD Stock Of The Day, Has Formed A Cup-With-Handle Base

    Micron Technology is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the memory-chip maker appears well positioned if the market turns positive soon.

  • Zoom signals an end to pandemic boom times, and the stock is falling

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares dove as much as 10% in late trading Monday after the videoconferencing company showed off huge growth from 2021 but admitted that type of performance may be ending for now.

  • Stock Markets Struggle Yet Again

    The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but has struggled at the 200 day EMA.

  • OPEC's Feb oil output boost exceeds target for first time in months -survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in February exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since September, a Reuters survey found, as higher Saudi Arabian and Iraqi supply combined with fewer outages in smaller producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, the survey found, up 420,000 bpd from the previous month and above the 254,000 bpd increase called for under the supply deal. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020 output cuts as demand recovers from the pandemic.

  • Uber to remove executives from Yandex joint venture

    Uber last year divested its stake in the foodtech and delivery joint venture, which it established with the tech giant in 2018 to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries. The ride-hailing company sold all of its holdings in the delivery and autonomous units of Yandex last year, and sold down its stake in the Yandex.Taxi mobility business to about 29%, roughly valued at about $800 million, while agreeing to a call option for Yandex to acquire the remaining shares.