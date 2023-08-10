Is Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) Worth €58.9 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Knaus Tabbert's estimated fair value is €44.31 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Knaus Tabbert is estimated to be 33% overvalued based on current share price of €58.90

Analyst price target for KTA is €76.00, which is 72% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €51.4m €47.1m €44.5m €42.8m €41.7m €41.0m €40.6m €40.3m €40.2m €40.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -5.55% Est @ -3.78% Est @ -2.54% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -1.07% Est @ -0.64% Est @ -0.34% Est @ -0.14% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% €47.0 €39.4 €34.0 €29.9 €26.7 €24.0 €21.7 €19.7 €18.0 €16.4

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €277m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €40m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (9.4%– 0.4%) = €447m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €447m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= €183m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €460m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €58.9, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Knaus Tabbert as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Knaus Tabbert

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Knaus Tabbert, there are three further factors you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Knaus Tabbert has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does KTA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

