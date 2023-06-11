Knaus Tabbert (ETR:KTA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Knaus Tabbert (ETR:KTA), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Knaus Tabbert is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = €62m ÷ (€615m - €317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Knaus Tabbert has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Knaus Tabbert's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Knaus Tabbert doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 37% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Another thing to note, Knaus Tabbert has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 52%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Knaus Tabbert's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Knaus Tabbert. Furthermore the stock has climbed 64% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

