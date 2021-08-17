KND Complex Litigation Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. on Behalf of Investors
TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - KND Complex Litigation, a Toronto, Ontario-based law firm specializing in investor rights litigation, announces that it is investigating Akumin Inc. (TSE: AKU; NASDAQ: AKU) on behalf of the company's investors.
Akumin investors are encouraged to contact KND Complex Litigation as provided below.
Contact:
Sage Nematollahi
KND Complex Litigation
1186 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M6C 2E3
sn@knd.law
