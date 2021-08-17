U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.08
    -31.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,343.28
    -282.12 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,656.18
    -137.58 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,177.17
    -26.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.77
    -0.52 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0066 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0104 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,819.11
    -924.15 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.33
    -54.03 (-4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

KND Complex Litigation Announces Investigation of Akumin Inc. on Behalf of Investors

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - KND Complex Litigation, a Toronto, Ontario-based law firm specializing in investor rights litigation, announces that it is investigating Akumin Inc. (TSE: AKU; NASDAQ: AKU) on behalf of the company's investors.

Akumin investors are encouraged to contact KND Complex Litigation as provided below.

Contact:

Sage Nematollahi
KND Complex Litigation
1186 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M6C 2E3
sn@knd.law

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c5813.html

