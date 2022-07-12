KND Labs Earns NASC MVP Supplier Award

Designation further recognizes KND Labs as premier CBD supplier for pet products

Featured Image for KND Labs

Featured Image for KND Labs

DENVER, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) named KND Labs as an MVP Supplier for 2022, the company announced. The award was presented to KND Labs during the NASC Annual Conference with leaders in the animal supplement industry in attendance.

As one of the only CBD manufacturers in the world recognized by the NASC, KND Labs is pre-qualified to supply products and services to NASC Primary Suppliers. This distinction allows the world's largest pet brands, many of which are already sourcing from KND, to take comfort in their bulk CBD ingredient supplier.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from NASC," Nich Wilson, President of KND Labs, said. "Our goal is to be the most compliant and certified supplier of bulk hemp-derived ingredients, and this award further cements KND Labs as a premier supplier trusted by brands around the world."

The use of CBD ingredients in pet products is quickly gaining popularity, and veterinarians are increasingly recommending CBD oil for dogs, cats and other pets. Like humans, dogs and cats have an endocannabinoid system that allows them to benefit from CBD oil.

"The KND team is truly passionate about working closely with brands and manufacturing partners to form exceptional products continuing to set the standard for delivering the highest quality cannabinoids to the pet industry," Courtlandt Pennell, National Sales Manager of KND Labs, said.

In addition to its NASC supplier status, KND Labs is also cGMP 111 and 117, ISO 9001, Kosher-certified and is certified as an API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) manufacturer for the pharmaceutical industry and for OTC applications.

###

Media Contact:

Eli Davis | edavis@dragonflimedia.com



KND Labs:

info@kndlabs.com

sales@kndlabs.com

About KND Labs

KND Labs is a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived ingredients, extracting quality bulk ingredients for brands and manufacturers of both human and pet products. Focused on certification and compliance in the CBD market, KND is a certified NASC supplier, cGMP 111 and 117, ISO 9001 certified and Kosher certified. With two state-of-the-art facilities in Lakewood, Colorado, and Arvada, Colorado, KND Labs produces hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, and other hemp-derived cannabinoids in powered isolate form, distillate oil form and liquid or powder water-soluble form. Learn more at kndlabs.com.

Story continues

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



