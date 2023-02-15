U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Kneat to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results February 22, 2023

·2 min read

LIMERICK, Ireland, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, after TSX market close on February 22, 2023.

kneat.com, inc. Logo (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)
kneat.com, inc. Logo (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer and Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A for sell side analysts via webcast on February 23, 2023 at 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT).

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

Register

Or, attend via teleconference
Ireland +353 16 572 652
Canada +1 (647) 497-9388
United States +1 (562) 247-8421
United Kingdom +44 330 221 9922

If attending via teleconference, please register via the link above to access dial-in pin code required to attend. The dial-in pin code is available in your confirmation email.

The fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results will be available from the Financial Information section of the Investors page on the Kneat Solutions website, at: https://kneat.com/investors/

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform, from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c9356.html

