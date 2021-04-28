Kneat Announces Closing of $20,125,575 Public Equity Financing and Concurrent $2,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Equity Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HALIFAX, NS, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. As such, a total of 6,708,525 common shares of the Company were sold at a price of $3.00 per common share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,125,575 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., and including Eight Capital and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Company also completed the non-brokered private placement of 666,668 common shares of the Company at the Issue Price for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement for growth initiatives, working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management.

Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide.

Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented herein constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information relating to the use of proceeds. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

