Kneat Announces Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

LIMERICK, Ireland, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to uplist (the "Uplisting") its common shares (the "Common Shares") to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"Listing on Canada's largest exchange is a significant milestone for the Company and will help to increase brand recognition. This will broaden the Company's visibility and access to domestic and international institutional investors seeking to invest in one of the world's leading validation software companies," said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat.

Final approval of the Uplisting is subject to the Company meeting certain conditions required by the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company's Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Kneat common shares will continue to trade under the stock symbol "KSI" upon listing on the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the expected commencement date for trading of Kneat's Common Shares on the TSX is confirmed.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

