Kneat Announces Release Date for 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

·3 min read
In this article:
  • FBAYF

LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: FBAYF) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after TSX market close on August 10th, 2022.

kneat.com, inc. logo (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)
kneat.com, inc. logo (CNW Group/kneat.com, inc.)

Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer and Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A for sell side analysts via webcast on August 11th, 2022 at 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT).

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

Register

Or, attend via teleconference

Ireland +353 15 360 755
Canada +1 (647) 497-9385
United States +1 (951) 384-3421
United Kingdom +44 330 221 9922

If attending via teleconference, please register via the link above to access dial-in pin code required to attend. The dial-in pin code is available in your confirmation email.

The second quarter financial results will be available from the Financial Information section of the Investors page on the Kneat Solutions website, at: https://kneat.com/investors/

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the Company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/05/c9338.html

