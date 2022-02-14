U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,406.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,595.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,221.75
    -18.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.60
    +4.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.41
    -0.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    +0.33 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.12
    +5.21 (+21.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3521
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4450
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,572.63
    +14.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.56
    -24.39 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.06
    -97.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Knee Braces Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Delivery Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Knee Braces Market Research Report by Product (Functional, Prophylactic, and Rehabilitative), by Application (Arthritis, Ligament, and Sports), by Delivery Channel, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Knee Braces Market Research Report by Product, by Application, by Delivery Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226498/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Knee Braces Market size was estimated at USD 1,872.89 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,983.96 million in 2021, at a CAGR 6.36% to reach USD 2,884.29 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Knee Braces to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Functional, Prophylactic, Rehabilitative, and Unloader.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Arthritis, Ligament, and Sports.

Based on Delivery Channel , the market was studied across e-commerce, Hospitals/ Orthopedic clinics, and Retail.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Knee Braces Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Knee Braces Market, including 3M Company, ACE Brand, Bauerfeind AG, Becker Orthopedic, Breg, Inc., BSN medical GmbH, Chase Ergo Inc., Corflex Inc., Dicarre LLC, DJO Global, Inc., Mava Sports, McDavid Knee Guard, Inc, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Mueller Sports Medicine, Ossur Corporate, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Pelican Manufacturing, Reh4Mat, Remington Products Company, Spring Loaded Technology Inc., Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, United Ortho, Weber Orthopedic, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Knee Braces Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Knee Braces Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Knee Braces Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Knee Braces Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Knee Braces Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Knee Braces Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Knee Braces Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06226498/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Coinbase Stock Is Falling. Its Super Bowl Ad Was Too Successful.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors eyed the escalating threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine alongside ongoing concerns over inflation and an aggressive move toward policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • BioDelivery's stock rockets toward a 2-year high after buyout deal with Collegium at a 54% premium

    Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. blasted 51.7% higher to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of pain and neurology products agreed to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in a deal valued at about $604 million. Collegium's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Collegium will pay $5.60 in cash for each BioDelivery share outstanding, which represents a 53.8% premium to Friday's closin

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.