U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,903.88
    +58.80 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,396.44
    +358.76 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,625.52
    +263.67 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.56
    +40.02 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.67
    +4.14 (+4.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0104 (+0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0000
    +0.0850 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,704.75
    +1,416.53 (+6.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.78
    +26.46 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Knee deep in the hoopla

Brian Heater
·4 min read

Maybe it’s the recent holiday weekend here in the U.S., or perhaps it’s the simple truth that we’re currently staring down the mid-summer doldrums, but holy moly, it’s been a slow week on the robotics news front. I know -- you’re supposed to hook readers with a compelling first paragraph, but the truth is this stuff ebbs and flows, and as we lurch toward mid-July, we’re experiencing the former.

I will, naturally, use up some of my column space to share another great bit of news about our July 21 robotics event (100% available to stream for 100% free). We’ve officially announced the three judges for our pitch-off (I hope you entered, because submissions close today), and boy howdy is the lineup an embarrassment of riches.

We’ll be joined by Ohio State University’s Dean of Engineering, Ayanna Howard; E14 Venture Partner and ittleBits founder, Ayah Bdeir; and DCVC partner, Kelly Chen. The pitch-off is a highlight of every TechCrunch event, and while I’m probably (definitely) a bit biased here, I think that goes double for Robotics, where we all get a rare opportunity to see some real early-stage companies.

Image Credits: TechCrunch

As you probably know, it can be tough to get things to line up just right to demo early-stage robotics firms. You really have to hit that goldilocks spot, where you’ve got technology to show, but haven’t yet raised significant capital. We’ll be announcing those companies soon, but for now, I’m excited about the three judges, who bring really unique perspectives to the conversation, from the research, startup and VC sides of the fence.

Register for free here!

From where I sit, the biggest bit of robotics financial news this week is American Robotics’ planned acquisition of Airobotics -- or, rather, American Robotics’ parent company’s planned acquisition of Airobotics. The former was acquired by Ondas in August of last year, which now plans to acquire the latter in a deal estimated at $18.4 million. The two companies produce fully autonomous surveillance drones tied to a base station.

Image Credits: American Robotics

There will be some redundancies, no doubt (and the Airobotics brand will likely eventually be swallowed up by the American Robotics banner -- a sad end to a fun name), but the deal will create a joint company with headquarters in both Massachusetts and Tel Aviv. American Robotics CEO Reese Mozer told me:

American Robotics and Airobotics have matured different elements of the DIB ecosystem, and this business combination allows for an accelerated offering set that furthers our leadership position in a broader set of market opportunities. Said another way, in the near term we will learn from each other to further mature our respective systems. Longer term, the Scout System and the Optimus System will be different models existing within the same product family, with each specializing in a different set of use cases.

In far less fun news, last-mile delivery platform Starship Robotics announced that it’s laying off around 11% of its global workforce. Not entirely surprising, given how pervasive layoffs have been in the tech sector of late, but a robotics industry flush with funding has been good at largely avoiding such calamity. The company noted in a release that the news comes in the wake of a large raise, but it still had to adjust, due to unforeseen forces.

Image Credits: Starship Technologies

Starship notes:

[D]ue to the aforementioned changes in the economy and investments, Starship must now make difficult changes to focus on cost savings and improving profitability. These changes mean that we are closing a small number of service locations in the US and Germany over the next two months. The locations that we must close do not have the right mix of merchants and customer base to meet our near-term profitability goals. In addition to the staff impacted by these decisions, we are also reducing the team at the corporate level.

Image Credits: Jaia Robotics

Speaking of oldish bits of news that are just now resurfacing (listen, I told you it was slow, folks), Jaia Robotics closed out June by announcing a $1 million seed round. The company makes tiny underwater drones designed for data collection. Co-founder/CEO Ian Estaphan Owen notes, “This investment in Jaia Robotics is a strong show of confidence in the company as an investment opportunity and has led us to keep the round open for 90 days leading to a second close to bring us nearer to the $1.75M ceiling. This will allow us more flexibility and to really accelerate growing our team.”

Image Credits: University of Pennsylvania

Some fun research with even smaller robots closes us out this week. The University of Pennsylvania is showing off some “proof-of-concept” research, demonstrating how a “shapeshifting robotic microswarm may one day act as a toothbrush, rinse, and dental floss in one.”

Professor Hyun Koo notes, “It doesn’t matter if you have straight teeth or misaligned teeth, it will adapt to different surfaces. The system can adjust to all the nooks and crannies in the oral cavity.”

As you can no doubt tell by the above, this is all still very early stages.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

No time is a good time, for goodbyes, but now is the perfect time to sign up for Actuator

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company Accepts Dogecoin

    After Tesla and SpaceX, The Boring Company becomes the third company in the billionaire's empire to support cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: report

    Twins born weeks before Musk’s second child with partner Grimes

  • A Robot Chef Cooks All the Pasta in This New Tokyo Restaurant

    P-Robo may be able to boil noodles and clean up after itself, but it still needs help with the garnish.

  • Driven Brands Acquires Florida-Based K&K Glass For Undisclosed Sum

    Automotive services company Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) has acquired Florida-based K&K Glass, an automotive glass retailer, for undisclosed financial terms. Opened in 1994 by Dan Knowlton, K&K has seven locations, over 20 warehouses, and over 100 mobile vans. K&K is Driven Brands' fifth U.S. automotive glass acquisition and will be reported in its Paint, Collision, and Glass segment. "We remain highly acquisitive in this segment as we look to support the needs of our customers in t

  • Merck's Potential Buyout Of Seagen Expected Within Next Few Weeks: Report

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), and an agreement on a purchase is expected in the next few weeks, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The potential deal could be worth roughly $40 billion or more. Related: Merck/Seagen Potential Deal Talks Pick Up Speed. The report added that the companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200 a share. There is still no guarantee that the companies will reach an agreeme

  • Euro’s Fall Toward $1 Parity: What It Means for Crypto

    The Euro's decline to parity may add bearish pressures around bitcoin and inject volatility into the EUR-pegged stablecoins.

  • Shell Sees $1 Billion Gain in Refining on Record Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said soaring margins from fuel production may have added more than $1 billion to the earnings of its refining business last quarter, when gasoline prices broke records in several countries.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008

  • Why Student-Loan Forgiveness Comes With Economic and Political Risks

    The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • How Risky Is It To Quit Your Job Now?

    There are still plenty of jobs available, but how risky is it to quit your job now amid recession fears and mounting layoffs?

  • European Gas Extends Rally as Russian Supply Risk Stalks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas resumed its rally as traders focused on the risk of potential disruptions from top supplier Russia. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBenc

  • Voyager crypto firm loaned US$377 mln to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research

    Alameda Research, the crypto trading firm cofounded by Sam Bankman-Fried, owes Voyager Digital Holdings US$377 million in loans, according to the crypto broker’s new bankruptcy filing. See related article: Three Arrows, Voyager failures raise questions of who is next in crypto fall from grace Fast facts Voyager Digital entered a loan agreement for a revolving […]

  • Walmart to charge suppliers new fuel, pickup fees: WSJ

    The Wall Street Journal said late Tuesday Walmart Inc. has warned some of its suppliers that it will charge new fees to transport their goods to warehouses and to stores, thanks to rising fuel prices. The companies using Walmart will be charged a fuel surcharge and a pickup charge starting Aug. 1, the report said, citing a memo the publication said it has reviewed. The new fees would come on the heels of similar moves by other retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. , which in April told U.S. third

  • Pakistan Surprises With 125 Basis Point Hike To Curb Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?China Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesPakistan’s central bank raised borro

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Musk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Chin

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • KPMG Canada Exec on Navigating Crypto Contagion: 'Do Your Homework'

    As contagion risks continue to ripple across the crypto market after May’s implosion of terraUSD (UST), Kareem Sadek of KPMG Canada highlights the importance of doing your homework and the lessons learned. Plus, why is KPMG opening a collaboration hub in the metaverse?

  • Warren Buffett says inflation 'swindles almost everybody' — here's 10 ways his frugal habits can help you save money

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

  • The battle for a share of Zimbabwe’s billion dollar remittance industry

    Diaspora remittances to Zimbabwe surged from $1 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion last year. This mirrors the continent-wide significance of contributions by diaspora Africans to national development and sustaining family.

  • 5 signs inflation could be secretly going down

    “Inflation looks to have peaked, and the slowing economy is pulling down commodity prices across the board,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told Fortune.

  • Tesla, other EV stocks rally after China signals support for its auto industry

    Shares of Tesla Inc. and Nio Inc. lead the way Thursday among auto and related stocks, after China unveiled plans to support its auto industry, including signaling it could extend tax incentives for electric vehicles.