JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

Who knew high-tech farming of high-priced Japanese strawberries could be worth $50 million to investors?

Jonathan Shieber
·6 min read

With prices ranging from $15 to $50, the strawberries grown by the vertical farming startup Oishii aren't going to be found in just any grocery store.

Instead, the nearly five year-old startup is taking what its co-founder Hiroki Koga called the Tesla approach and targeting the highest end of the market in a New York City -- a place where culinary decadence is de rigueur.

"First of all our product. It’s almost a completely different cultivar. It has higher levels of sweetness and aroma -- about two to three more times sweetness in our strawberries. People are paying for that extra experience," Koga said.

The approach is working, with the company sold out of all of its crop for the foreseeable future, Koga said. Oishii (which means "delicious" in Japanese) has also managed to convince investors, raising $50 million in financing so that it can expand its take on the vertical farming business.

The market is already fairly crowded with bigger, better financed startups including Bowery Farms (whose facility is steps away from Oishii's growing space in Kearny, NJ) and Plenty, so what brought an investment firm backed by some of Japan's biggest businesses (Toyota Motor Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) from Oishii's farm to the negotiating table?

To hear Koga tell it, it was the strawberries.

"Strawberries have been said to be the holy grail of vertical farming. It takes five to ten times longer to do a complete R&D cycle for a strawberry. You need to nail every single growing step," Koga said. "I’ve been in this industry for a long time since it emerged in Japan. Cracking the code for strawberries has been my personal dream."

So SPARX's Mirai fund, which includes investments from Toyota, Sumitomo and the asset management firm SPARX, joined investors like the Sony Innovation Fund, PKSHA Technology, Social Starts, and several prominent angel investors to pour $50 million into the company.

Oishii is the farm of the future,” said SPARX Group Co. President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe. “The cultivation and pollination techniques the company has developed set them well apart from the industry, positioning Oishii to quickly revolutionize agriculture as we know it.”

Oishii strawberries growing at the company's indoor vertical farm. Image Credit: OIshii/Drew Escriva

Koga has been thinking about vertical farming for nearly his entire professional career. First exposed to the industry as a young consultant with Deloitte back in the early part of the new millennia, Koga moved to the U.S. to pursue an MBA at Berkeley in 2015. It was just as the vertical farming industry was beginning to take off in the U.S. and Koga found investment firms tapping him to do due diligence on the emerging businesses coming into the market.

From that work, Koga knew the time was ripe to bring a new model to market, so he set about to launch Oishii. A mutual friend introduced him to his co-founder and Oishii's chief operating officer, Brendan Sommerville, who was pursuing an MBA at UCLA at the time, and Oishii was born.

The thesis was to bring Japanese quality produce to the U.S. and starting with bespoke strawberries would offer the company a path to profitability on a potentially more accelerated timeframe than its competitors, Koga said.

"The problem the industry is facing is the commercial viability of the business model," Koga said. "We have to start with a crop that is profitable and when i thought about what could that be, I thought Japanese strawberries are a truly unique product that people will pay a premium for."

The two moved East to prove out their thesis because New York represented a branding and culinary capital for the two West Coasters.

"We wanted to launch a very strong brand and a very differentiated product we wanted to launch in a place with a very strong culinary culture," Koga said. "When it comes to strawberry literally everything is shipped from California and a little bit from Florida we wanted to prove that we could do this locally and have strong demand in New York."

The city's top chefs have been eating up the company's "omakase" berry since it first cropped up back in 2018. Dominique Ansel, the Instagram-famous pastry chef who invented the cronut, love them. So do the folks behind the Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare (now in Manhattan) where a full meal with wine will run a couple roughly $1300.

Celebrity

With its new $50 million harvest, Oishii's going to expand production to reach more domestic and international markets, Koga said. And the company plans to expand into other cultivars.

"The omakase berries are the 'Roadsters', but we actually have the model s and the model three in the pipeline already," Koga said. "We want to make this accessible to everybody."

That means expanding from the company's current facility, which is roughly the size of a few tennis courts, to another location (also in Kearny), which Koga said will be roughly the size of a football field.

Vertical farms pose an interesting opportunity for all sorts of investors, and Koga theorized that there could be alternative financing models for Oishii as the company proves out its technology at scale.

Technologically, Oishii centers its vertical farms around the pollinators that strawberries need to fertilize their plants. That means it's basically built around a massive beehive.

"The entire hive lives inside our farm. We’ve optimized the whole environment not just for strawberries but for the bees," Koga said. That means the company could potentially expand its indoor cultivation to other pollinated fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, melons, and grapes, etc. [and] most of the vegetables.. If we apply the bee pollination technology to any of these crops, then it’s a matter can we conquer each of those [other cultivation] steps."

Beyond the bees, Oishii is doubling down on automation through the development of proprietary berry picking technologies.

"What we realized quickly is that it’s probably faster if we develop it ourselves," Koga said of the company's robots. "We got our prototype of a harvesting robot in a matter of two months. The visual recognition went very quickly [because it was indoors]."

The company also operates as a carbon neutral business, according to Koga. The company offsets its energy consumption and plans to be going all renewable at its next growing location. "It is our intent to keep on growing like that so there's nothing we're doing [in farming] that's worse," he said.

  • Afghan reinvents himself as a mushroom farmer

    Rasool Rezaie has reinvented himself as a mushroom farmerThe Afghan set up his own farm about two years agoafter his application for asylum in Europe was rejectedAt first Rezaie cultivated mushrooms in one room of his homeNow he takes 30 kilograms of oyster mushrooms to markets every day'When I returned to Afghanistan, I was not very sure for the first two years whether I would succeed in this profession or not, so I decided to be a shopkeeper, until one day I came up with the idea of creating a mushroom farm and I said to myself, 'when I have experience of this profession, why shouldn't I do it?' That's why I started doing this in Afghanistan and thank God people have welcomed my work so far."His ultimate hope is to encourage other farmers to grow mushrooms instead of the lucrative poppy

  • Creative Cupcake Recipes, From Pink Lemonade to Strawberry Cheesecake

    Frosting > dye.From Delish

  • Deported from Europe, Afghan man pioneers mushroom farming in Kabul

    At his farm in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Rasool Rezaie gently picks oyster mushrooms, part of the around 30 kg he sells in markets daily. Rezaie learned how to grow mushrooms during a stay in Russia, and set up his farm two years ago. "I was introduced to a mushroom farm in Russia by a friend, and I started working there, where I learned how to produce the mushroom spores and cultivate them," said Rezaie, who first moved to Russia in 2012 due to insecurity and unemployment in Afghanistan.

  • SpaceX launches 60 new Starlink satellites just one week after the last batch

    SpaceX now has 60 more Starlink satellites in orbit – it launched its latest full complement of the internet broadband spacecraft early this morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Just last Thursday, SpaceX launched its last batch of 60, and this past week it also confirmed that it's expanding its beta of the Starlink internet service to additional markets around the world, including Germany and New Zealand. This is the 21st Starlink launch overall, and the sixth this year, with as many as three more launches tentatively planned for later this month, weather and schedule permitting.

  • Oppo's Find X3 Pro has a 30x 'microscope' camera

    The Oppo Find X3 Pro's main focus is photography, packing the same flagship sensor in both the main camera and the ultra-wide camera, both of which support 10-bit color. There's also a rare 30x microscopic camera.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • ECB signals faster money-printing to combat rise in yields

    The European Central Bank signalled faster money-printing on Thursday to keep a lid on euro zone borrowing costs but stopped short of adding firepower to its already aggressive pandemic-fighting package. Concerned that a rise in bond yields could derail a recovery across the 19 countries that share the euro, the ECB said it would use its 1.85 trillion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme more generously over the coming months to stop any unwarranted rise in debt financing costs. "The Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year," the ECB said in a statement after its regular policy meeting.

  • Credit Suisse Freezes $1 Billion of Funds as Scandal Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG froze four more funds that invested in the bank’s $10 billion supply chain finance strategy, adding to the widening scandal surrounding the bank’s exposure to Lex Greensill’s failed empire.The Swiss lender said it decided to temporarily freeze redemptions and suspend the calculation of the net asset value per share of the funds effective March 1, according to an investor update on its website. The funds, with about $1 billion of combined assets, include the Credit Suisse Multi Strategy Bond Fund and a Multi Strategy Alternative Fund.Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of supply chain finance funds last week after doubts emerged about the valuations of some of the assets, kicking off a chain of events that culminated in the collapse of Greensill Capital. The bank is now liquidating the strategy, a group of short-term debt funds for which Greensill had provided the assets and which had been held up as a success story as recently as December. While the money pools are returning most of their cash and equivalents, about two-thirds of investor money remains tied up.Credit Suisse has started an internal probe into the funds’ collapse and temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit tied to the strategy. Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and EMEA, is being replaced on an interim basis by Filippo Rima, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income in the unit, and another manager who ran the funds were also suspended from their roles, the person said.The Swiss lender is also reaching out to external firms to deal with regulators’ queries surrounding the collapse, people familiar with the matter said, asking for anonymity in discussing internal information. Many of the assets in the funds have insurance protection to make them more appealing for investors seeking alternatives to money markets.But the second-biggest of them, the High Income Fund, doesn’t use insurance. It’s also the fund with the least liquidity, with less than 20% of the net assets in cash.The other two more recently suspended funds are the Credit Suisse (Lux) Qatar Enhanced Short Duration Fund and Credit Suisse (Lux) Institutional Target Volatility Fund.Greensill’s stunning fall in a matter of days was set in motion last year when Tokio Marine’s Bond & Credit Co. unit decided not to renew policies covering billions of dollars of loans the supply chain finance firm made. Protection against default on some $4.6 billion in credit lapsed this month after a futile effort by Greensill to get an injunction to keep it going, court documents show.(Updates with value of funds in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Analysis: With $1,400 stimulus checks set to hit bank balances, stocks could benefit

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • Surge in Mortgage Rates Threatens to Slow U.S. Housing Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic housing rally is getting its first big test.Mortgage rates rose in each of the past three weeks, driven by a bet that inflation will accelerate as the U.S. economy roars back this year. While borrowing costs are still near historic lows, the quick jump has already begun eroding the purchasing power that enabled buyers to push up home prices across the country in recent months.The bidding frenzy has been one of the big surprises of the pandemic. When lockdowns lifted, buyers -- armed with low mortgage rates -- emerged with a newfound urgency to acquire properties with enough room for home offices and Zoom school.Intensifying the competition for a tight supply of listings was a dramatic shift as millennials, who’d spent years renting in urban centers, came into prime home-buying age. The question now is whether the market can stay hot as rates creep up.“The reasons why people are trying to buy homes right now go beyond mortgage rates,” said Danielle Hale, the chief economist at Realtor.com. “I don’t think demand is going to go away, but it’s going to create yet another hurdle as people navigate how to get into the market -- particularly for younger, first-time buyers.”Last week, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed above 3% for the first time since July, according to Freddie Mac. That’s up from the record low of 2.65%, reached in early January.Even small changes in interest rates can have a big impact for buyers. In a report this week, Redfin Corp. calculated that an increase in mortgage rates to 3.25% from 2.75% would mean that a borrower on a $2,500-a-month housing budget would lose $23,250 in purchasing power.At the higher rate, about 68% of homes would be affordable for the buyer across the U.S., according to Redfin’s analysis, which looked at homes for sale between Jan. 26 and Feb. 25. That compares with about 70% at the lower mortgage rate.Even bigger impacts would hit buyers in Denver and Sacramento, California, where the share of homes affordable on that budget would decline by 3.7 percentage points.For now, though, rising borrowing costs don’t appear to be driving a wholesale exodus from the market. Purchase activity has cooled some in recent weeks but is still on par with levels seen a year ago, before the pandemic, Freddie Mac said last week.In the Denver area, Carlos Gomez and his girlfriend, Angela Davies, were initially surprised to learn they could afford a $450,000 house and still stay within their monthly budget, thanks to rock-bottom borrowing costs.Now that rates are rising, they may be forced to look at a lower price point, where there are even fewer available properties, Gomez said.“It’s going to knock us out of the game,” said Gomez, adding they had already lost out on two houses to all-cash buyers.For Tammy White, a teacher in Sacramento, the timing couldn’t be worse. She cleaned up her credit over the past year so she could qualify for a mortgage and buy a home. Now, she’s concerned that higher loan costs will lock her out of the market because she’s unwilling to take on an obligation that will prevent her from affording activities for her daughter.“If it goes above what I can comfortably afford and take care of a very busy 5-year-old, I’m going to have to pull out,” White said. “I’m not going to overbid on these homes, where I come upside-down on a loan. I’m trying to be smart about it.”Even with some buyers more restrained on what they can pay, home prices are still likely to rise at a brisk pace, because of the underlying demand and tight supply, said Matt Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Still, buyers are going to have to get used to paying more for mortgages going forward.“It sure looks like the days of all-time low rates are behind us,” Speakman said. “Broadly, pressure on rates will continue to be upward as the economy continues to improve.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.