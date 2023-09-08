Knife sharpening 101: Here's how to avoid dull kitchen knives.
Tired of struggling with lackluster knives that can't even cut through a tomato without squishing it? You're not alone. Keeping your knives sharp is essential for safety, precision and efficiency in the kitchen, but not everyone has gotten the chance to master knife sharpening. Fear not! We’ve got an easy guide to the fine art of knife sharpening, offering expert insights on everything from proper storage to honing technique.
We'll also reveal common mistakes to avoid, ensuring you get the most out of your blades while extending their lifespan. Whether you're a home cook or gourmet enthusiast, these expert tips will have you chopping, slicing and dicing like a pro in no time. Here are all the tips you need to keep your kitchen knives sharp.
Watch the video above to learn how to keep kitchen knives sharp.
How to keep kitchen knives sharp
A good rule of thumb is to choose a high-quality knife and care for it properly to ensure a lifetime of safe, efficient use.
Professional sharpening is recommended for maintaining your knife's edge, especially on high-quality knives.
When cutting, always use wood or plastic surfaces to prevent blade dulling or damage.
Opt for a knife organizer with good ventilation, like a cork-divided knife dock, for better hygiene.
Avoid using the sharp edge of your knife to scrape chopped ingredients off the cutting board. This can damage the blade and lead to nicks or chips.
Skip the dishwasher and opt for hand-washing with a mild detergent. Washing knives in a dishwasher can expose them to high heat, harsh detergents and abrasive movements, which can lead to corrosion and blade damage.
Safely store knives in a drawer with simple blade covers.
Hone your knife edges at home using a honing steel.
Maintain a 15-20 degree angle while honing the blade against the rod.
Gently drag both sides of the blade across the rod at that angle.
Honing once every few uses or when you notice a decrease in cutting performance is best, as honing too much can lead to excessive wear on the blade.
Remember, you don't need a vast collection of knives; fewer knives are easier to keep sharp and using the right knife for the job will prevent damage to the blade. Here are the 3 essential kitchen knives every home cook should have:
A chef’s knife for general chopping, slicing and dicing.
A serrated knife for soft or tender foods like bread.
A paring knife for detailed cutting tasks.
Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
