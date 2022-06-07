U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.56
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2594
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7700
    +0.1540 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,179.88
    -183.23 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Knight to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Knight Therapeutics
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KHTRF
Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics

MONTREAL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Amal Khouri, Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2022 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:45 pm Pacific Time.

Knight’s Business Development team will also be participating in BIO’s One-on-One Partnering™ which facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors from premier firms around the globe.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world’s largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day, in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

 

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

 

Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514.484.4483

T. +598.2626.2344

F: 514.481.4116

 

Email: info@knighttx.com

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The tech-sector bear market has presented an opportunity to buy these quality companies for the long term.

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    He's undoubtedly the best investor, but that doesn't mean every one of his picks is right for you right now.

  • Target Stock Plummets On Guidance; Kohl's Spikes On Takeover

    Target stock sank Tuesday morning, triggering a broader landslide among retail stocks, after the retail giant downgraded its second-quarter guidance. Target (TGT) is the most recent large company announcing plans to shore-up operations in the face of worrisome economic conditions. The Minneapolis-based company slashed its Q2 operating margin forecast to 2%, down from 5.3%. After the announcement, Target stock dropped,...

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive the upcoming recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying to survive upcoming recession, click Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks To Survive Upcoming Recession. Even though major banks and market experts have […]