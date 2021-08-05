U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.3020 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,015.67
    +1,314.19 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Knight to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Knight Therapeutics
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET, that will be held virtually. A copy of the investor presentation will be available at www.gud-knight.com.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah

President & Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514.484.4483 ext.122

T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115

F: 514.481.4116

F. 514.481.4116

Email: info@knighttx.com

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Expedia Falls Amid Renewed Concern About Spread of Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. fell in extended trading after executives suggested a “bumpy” future ahead, a sign that rising Covid-19 cases caused by the delta variant have damped confidence in the travel industry.While the company saw “continued improvement in many global travel segments,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern offered a cautionary note for the near future.“Unfortunately, the road to full travel recovery remains bumpy until more of the world is vaccinated.” Kern said in a state

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Illumina Offers Beat-And-Raise As The Hunt For Covid Variants Intensifies

    Illumina offered a beat-and-raise quarter late Thursday as the genetic sequencing giant helps track Covid variants. But Illumina stock dipped.