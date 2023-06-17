Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$856m ÷ (US$11b - US$906m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 43% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

