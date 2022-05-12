Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual Meeting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KHTRF
MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").
Election of Directors
Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2022 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
OUTCOME
VOTES
% FOR
VOTES
%
Jonathan Ross Goodman
Elected
60,902,832
95.75%
2,701,678
4.25%
James C. Gale
Elected
63,265,174
99.47%
339,336
0.53%
Samira Sakhia
Elected
63,472,472
99.79%
132,038
0.21%
Robert N. Lande
Elected
60,537,287
95.18%
3,067,223
4.82%
Michael J. Tremblay
Elected
57,178,604
89.90%
6,425,906
10.10%
Nicolás Sujoy
Elected
60,678,074
95.40%
2,926,436
4.60%
Janice Murray
Elected
63,124,888
99.25%
479,622
0.75%
Appointment of external Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
OUTCOME
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Appointed
63,633,816
99.78%
141,491
0.22%
Approval of unallocated rights under the Corporation’s employee share purchase plan (“ESPP”)
The resolution to approve unallocated rights under the Corporation’s employee share purchase plan for the ensuing three years, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:
OUTCOME
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
Approved
50,507,892
79.41%
13,096,618
20.59%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483
T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com
Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com