Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").



Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2022 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES

FOR % FOR VOTES

WITHELD

%

WITHELD Jonathan Ross Goodman Elected 60,902,832 95.75% 2,701,678 4.25% James C. Gale Elected 63,265,174 99.47% 339,336 0.53% Samira Sakhia Elected 63,472,472 99.79% 132,038 0.21% Robert N. Lande Elected 60,537,287 95.18% 3,067,223 4.82% Michael J. Tremblay Elected 57,178,604 89.90% 6,425,906 10.10% Nicolás Sujoy Elected 60,678,074 95.40% 2,926,436 4.60% Janice Murray Elected 63,124,888 99.25% 479,622 0.75%

Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD Appointed 63,633,816 99.78% 141,491 0.22%

Approval of unallocated rights under the Corporation’s employee share purchase plan (“ESPP”)

The resolution to approve unallocated rights under the Corporation’s employee share purchase plan for the ensuing three years, as described in the Circular, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Approved 50,507,892 79.41% 13,096,618 20.59%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

