Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

Knight Therapeutics
·27 min read
MONTREAL, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2020 Highlights

Financials

  • Revenues were $199,519, an increase of $152,058 or 320% over prior year.

  • Gross margin was $81,690 or 41% compared to $26,918 or 57% in prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $16,837 compared to $2,827 in prior year.

  • Interest income generated of $14,322 a decrease of $9,220 or 39% over prior year.

  • Gain from strategic fund investments of $46,733, of which $16,644 was realized.

  • Adjusted earnings1 of $28,713, an increase of $2,714 or 10% over prior year.

  • Net income was $31,760 compared to net income of $18,033 in prior year.

Corporate Developments

  • Promoted Arvind Utchanah from VP Finance to CFO.

  • Appointed Janice Murray and Nicolás Sujoy on the Board of Directors.

  • Disposed of the shares of Medison Biotech (1995) Ltd. for a cash consideration of $77,000 and recorded a gain of $2,948.

  • Purchased 5,748,716 common shares at an average price of $6.40 per share through a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”).

  • Completed the tender offer process for an aggregate purchase price of $170,855 and achieved 99.9% ownership of Biotoscana Investments S.A. (“GBT”).

Products

  • Launched Cresemba®, indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis, in Brazil.

  • Launched Karfib®, indicated for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, in Argentina.

  • Received regulatory approval from Health Canada for Ibsrela™ for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (“IBS-C”).

  • Obtained the exclusive Canadian commercial rights of Trelstar®, approved for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

  • Obtained regulatory approval for Lenvima® and Halaven® in Ecuador.

  • Received regulatory approval from Health Canada for Imvexxy™ and Bijuva™.

  • Submitted a supplement to a New Drug Submission (“NDS”) of Nerlynx® for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

  • Signed a new exclusive distribution agreement with Gilead for the continued commercialization of AmBisome® in Brazil, effective January 1, 2021.

Strategic Investments

  • Disposed of 111,355 common shares of Profound Medical Inc. for total proceeds of $1,825.

  • Received US$5,000 for the full repayment of the strategic loan issued to Triumvira Immunologics Inc.

  • Amended strategic loan issued to Synergy CHC Corp. and loaned an additional US$2,500.

  • Received distributions of $29,128 from strategic fund investments and realized a gain of $16,644.

Key Subsequent Event

  • Purchased an additional 2,895,456 common shares at an average price of $5.25 per share through the NCIB.

  • Disposed of 315,600 common shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for total proceeds of $2,624.

  • Announced the Canadian commercial launch of Ibsrela™ for the treatment of IBS-C.

“The past year was a transformative year for Knight with the completion of the acquisition of GBT. Despite the challenges due to COVID-19, we continue to progress on integration, while advancing on our product portfolio in both Canada and Latin America. We have received regulatory approvals from Health Canada for Ibsrela™, Imvexxy™ and Bijuva® and received regulatory approvals for Lenvima® and Halaven® in Ecuador. We continue to focus on our mission to acquire, in-license, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and high-quality treatments to improve the health of patients in Latin America and Canada,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Operating Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

___________________
1Adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA are not defined terms under IFRS, refer to the definitions below for additional details.


SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS & BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change

Change

Q4-20

Q4-19

$1

%2

YTD-20

YTD-19

$1

%2

Revenues

55,191

37,271

17,920

48

%

199,519

47,461

152,058

320

%

Gross margin

20,060

18,399

1,661

9

%

81,690

26,918

54,772

203

%

Selling and marketing

8,657

4,448

(4,209

)

95

%

35,585

7,789

(27,796

)

357

%

General and administrative

11,421

12,121

700

6

%

38,845

24,460

(14,385

)

59

%

Research and development

3,690

1,411

(2,279

)

162

%

11,725

3,913

(7,812

)

200

%

Amortization of intangible assets

7,989

2,140

(5,849

)

273

%

25,535

3,413

(22,122

)

648

%

Impairment of intangible assets

656

4,226

3,570

84

%

656

4,226

3,570

84

%

Operating loss

(12,353

)

(5,947

)

(6,406

)

108

%

(30,656

)

(16,883

)

(13,773

)

82

%

Interest income

(2,807

)

(5,434

)

(2,627

)

48

%

(14,322

)

(23,542

)

(9,220

)

39

%

Interest expense

328

370

42

11

%

3,398

370

(3,028

)

818

%

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

4,490

(1,926

)

(6,416

)

N/A

14,156

1,389

(12,767

)

919

%

Net income (loss)

8,233

(3,153

)

11,386

N/A

31,760

18,033

13,727

76

%

Basic net earnings (loss) per share

0.063

(0.049

)

0.112

N/A

0.319

0.104

0.215

207

%

Adjusted EBITDA3

1,771

6,180

(4,409

)

71

%

16,837

2,827

14,010

496

%

Adjusted earnings3

4,174

11,244

(7,070

)

63

%

28,713

25,999

2,714

10

%


1

A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income

2

Percentage change is presented in absolute values

3

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings are non-IFRS measures, refer to section “Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings” for additional details


Change

12-31-20

12-31-19

$

%1

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities

392,225

536,182

(143,957

)

27

%

Trade and other receivables

75,089

108,182

(33,093

)

31

%

Inventory

56,505

70,870

(14,365

)

20

%

Financial assets

193,955

159,151

34,804

22

%

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

46,119

96,156

(50,037

)

52

%

Bank loans

51,770

55,579

(3,809

)

7

%


1

Percentage change is presented in absolute values

Revenue: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues increased by $17,920 or 48% over prior year driven primarily by full quarter consolidation of GBT’s financial results compared to one moth in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, revenues increased by $152,058 or 320% as compared to the same period in the prior year driven by the consolidation of GBT’s financial results.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended December 31 , 2020, the gross margin decreased from 49% to 36% compared to the same period in the prior year due to the consolidation of GBT’s results, change in product mix and an inventory write-off of $3,249 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on certain new product launches. The gross margin would have been 40%, an increase of 4%, from 36% after excluding the adjustment of hyperinflation accounting in accordance with IAS 29.

For the year ended December 31 , 2020, the gross margin decreased from 57% to 41% compared to the same period in the prior year due to consolidation of GBT’s results and an inventory write-off of $10,046 as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on certain new product launches. The gross margin would have been 44%, an increase of 3%, from 41% after excluding the adjustment of hyperinflation accounting in accordance with IAS 29.

Selling and marketing: The increase of $4,209 for the quarter and $27,796 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same prior year periods is primarily driven by the consolidation of GBT’s results.

General and administrative: For the year ended December 31, 2020, the general and administrative expenses increased by $14,385 or 59% as compared to the same period in prior year driven by the consolidation of GBT’s expenses of $22,052 partially offset by a decrease in one time costs related to the GBT acquisition and the public proxy battle.

Research and development: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, research and development expenses increased by $2,279 or 162% and $7,812 or 200% compared to the same prior year periods. The increase is driven by the consolidation of GBT’s financial results and the continued investment in the Canadian product launches.

Amortization of intangible assets: Increase due to the amortization of the definite-life intangible assets acquired in the GBT acquisition.

Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter, interest income was $2,807, a decrease of 48% or $2,627 compared to the same period prior year. For the year, interest income was $14,322 a decrease of 39% or $9,220 compared to the same period in prior year. The decrease in both instances is due to lower interest rates, average cash, marketable securities and strategic loan balances.

Interest expense: The consolidation of GBT’s financial results accounted for $3,131 of incremental interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 mainly related to interest on its bank loans.

Net income or loss: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $8,233 an increase of $11,386 compared to the same period last year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items as well as a net gain on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $25,418 (Q4-19 gain of $1,065).

For the year net income was $31,760 an increase of $13,727 compared to the same period last year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items as well as (i) net gain on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $48,060 (Q4-19 gain of $20,714), (ii) net gain on mandatory tender offer (“MTO”) liability of $12,072 mainly driven by the public shareholders of GBT tendering their shares using the Alternative Offer Price at BRL 10.40 per share, (iii) loss on hyperinflation of $1,444 due to net monetary positions under hyperinflation accounting.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $1,771, a decrease of $4,409 or 71% compared to the same period last year. The variance is mainly explained by an inventory write-off of $3,249 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $16,837, an increase of $14,010 or 496% compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, the variance is mainly due to the consolidation of GBT’s adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Earnings: For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, adjusted earnings were $4,174 a decrease of $7,070 or 63% compared to the same period last year. For the twelve months period ended December 31, 2020, adjusted earnings were $28,713 an increase of $2,714 or 10% as compared to the same period last year. The variance is mainly explained by the incremental adjusted earnings of the GBT acquisition offset by a decline in interest income.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities: As at December 31, 2020, Knight had $392,225 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $143,957 or 27% as compared to December 31, 2019. The variance is primarily due to cash outflows related to the acquisition of the outstanding BDRs of GBT, shares repurchased through NCIB and changes in working capital partially offset by Medison settlement.

Financial assets: The increase of $34,804 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the prior year is due to the following: (i) increase of $2,537 attributable to loans and receivables as a result of additional loans issued partially offset by loss on foreign exchange revaluations and changes in fair value (ii) decrease in equity investments, warrants and derivatives of $3,408 due to disposal and revaluation, and (iii) increase of $35,675 attributable to fund investments.

Bank Loans: As at December 31, 2020, bank loans were at $51,770, a decrease of $3,809 mainly due to loan repayment of $14,714 and a further decrease of $14,178 due to the foreign exchange revaluation, partially offset by additional loans of $24,581 issued in March and December 2020. Subsequent to the year end, loan balance was reduced by $10,111.


Product Updates

On January 8, 2020, Knight announced that the Company entered into an agreement with Debiopharm for the Canadian commercial rights of Trelstar® (triptorelin), for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer and the management and relief of chronic pain associated with endometriosis. On April 20, 2020, the Company announced that it took over commercial activities from Debiopharm's previous partner, Allergan, and is commercializing Trelstar® in Canada. According to IQVIA data, Trelstar® sales in Canada were $1,824 for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2019: $2,179).

In the first quarter of 2020 the Company launched Cresemba® (isavuconazonium sulfate) in Brazil which was licensed from Basilea Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. Knight also launched Karfib® (carfilzomib) in Argentina, which is indicated for relapsed or refractory myeloma.

During the year, the Company received a regulatory approval from Health Canada for Ibsrela™ (tenapenor) for the treatment of IBS-C, which was launched subsequent to the year end. Knight also received a regulatory approval for Imvexxy™ (estradiol vaginal inserts) indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia and Bijuva™ (estradiol and progesterone) used for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms. Knight also submitted a supplement to a NDS of Nerlynx® (neratinib) for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Moreover, the Company obtained a regulatory approval for Lenvima® (lenvatinib) and Halaven® (eribulin mesylate) in Ecuador.

On October 26, 2020, Knight signed a new exclusive distribution agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. for the commercialization of AmBisome® (liposomal amphotericin B) in Brazil. The agreement will be effective starting January 1, 2021. This product has been a part of Knight’s Brazilian affiliate’s portfolio for over twenty years.

NCIB

On July 10, 2020, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch an additional NCIB (‘2020 NCIB”). Under the terms of the 2020 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 10,856,710 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at July 6, 2020. The 2020 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2020 and will end on the earlier of July 13, 2021 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the 2020 NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the 2020 NCIB. Under Knight’s automatic share purchase plan, the broker may purchase common shares which would ordinarily not be permitted due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. During the twelve -month period ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased 944,273 common shares under the 2020 NCIB, for an aggregate cash consideration of $5,522. Subsequent to year end, the Company purchased an additional 2,895,456 common shares, of which 1,605,699 remain to be cancelled, for an aggregate cash consideration of $15,206.

Acquisition of GBT

On July 15, 2020, Knight announced the launch of the tender offer for the acquisition and delisting of the remaining 48.8% Brazilian Depository Receipts (“BDRs”) of GBT. The public shareholders had the choice between the following two tender options:

  • BRL11.23 per BDR with an amount equivalent to 20% deposited in an escrow account to secure the sellers' indemnification obligations under the purchase agreement for the GBT Transaction, provided that BRL 0.91 of the escrow amount shall be mandatorily paid on or at any time prior to November 29, 2022. The escrow amount will be released equally over a period of three years from closing, net of claims in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement.

  • BRL10.40 per BDR in cash on the settlement date (“Alternative Offer Price”).

Upon close of the tender offer process, 99.6% of the public shareholders tendered their BDRs through the Alternative Offer Price. The Company paid an aggregate purchase price of $170,855 [BRL 537,523] and obtained 99.9% ownership of GBT. On October 23, 2020, the BDR program of GBT was cancelled by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission.


COVID-19 Update

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has been declared by the World Health Organization to be a pandemic, has spread across the globe and is impacting worldwide economic activity. Certain countries where the Company has significant operations, have required entities to limit or suspend business operations and have implemented travel restrictions and quarantine measures. Knight is continuing to work to alleviate some of the pressure that the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our healthcare systems and ensure that we maintain supply of our medicines to patients. The Company and its employees have transitioned to working remotely, including our field sales and medical teams. The Company has taken steps to establish digital and virtual channels to ensure that physicians and patients continue to receive continued support. Knight is developing return to field or office protocols on a country by country basis. Furthermore, the Company has not faced any inventory shortages and has sufficient liquidity to meet all operating requirements for the foreseeable future. As the date hereof, the outbreak has not had a material impact on the Company’s results.


Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its third quarter results today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: : Toll Free 877-876-9176 or International 785-424-1670
Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at https://www.gud-knight.com


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah

President & Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514.484.4483 ext.122

T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115

F: 514.481.4116

F. 514.481.4116

Email: info@knighttx.com

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com


IMPACT OF HYPERINFLATION
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. If the Company did not apply IAS 29, the effect on the Company's operating income would be as follows:

Q4-20

Reported
under IFRS

Excluding impact
of IAS 29

Variance

$1

%2

Revenues

55,191

56,676

(1,485

)

3

%

Cost of goods sold

35,131

33,769

(1,362

)

4

%

Gross margin

20,060

22,907

(2,847

)

12

%

Gross margin (%)

36

%

40

%

Expenses

Selling and marketing

8,657

9,287

630

7

%

General and administrative

11,421

11,558

137

1

%

Research and development

3,690

3,784

94

2

%

Amortization of intangible assets

7,989

7,622

(367

)

5

%

Impairment of intangible assets

656

656

0

%

Operating loss

(12,353

)

(10,000

)

(2,353

)

24

%


1

A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29

2

Percentage change is presented in absolute values

YTD-20

Reported
under IFRS

Excluding impact
of IAS 29

Variance

$1

%2

Revenues

199,519

202,536

(3,017

)

1

%

Cost of goods sold

117,829

112,561

(5,268

)

5

%

Gross margin

81,690

89,975

(8,285

)

9

%

Gross margin (%)

41

%

44

%

Expenses

Selling and marketing

35,585

36,309

724

2

%

General and administrative

38,845

38,214

(631

)

2

%

Research and development

11,725

11,958

233

2

%

Amortization of intangible assets

25,535

25,029

(506

)

2

%

Impairment of intangible assets

656

656

0

%

Operating Loss

(30,656

)

(22,191

)

(8,465

)

38

%


1

A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29

2

Percentage change is presented in absolute values

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Non-IFRS measure: EBITDA and Adjusted earnings

The Company discloses non-IFRS measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance and in interpreting the effect of the GBT Transaction on the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies.

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures:

EBITDA: Operating (loss) income adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, PPA accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases. In addition, EBITDA does not reflect the portion of GBT’s adjusted earnings attributable to the non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses

Adjusted earnings: Adjusted EBIDTA adjusted to include interest income earned and interest expenses on bank loans.

Adjustments include the following:

  • With the adoption of IFRS 16, the lease payments of Knight are not reflected in operating expenses. The IFRS 16 adjustment approximates the cash outflow related to leases of Knight.

  • Acquisition costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisition of GBT.

  • Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by Knight that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business. For the quarter and the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, Knight recorded one-time costs of $2,603 and $5,383 respectively. The expenses related to restructuring activities including severance to certain employees as part of restructuring and integration of GBT, inventory destruction and bad debt against accounts receivable.

  • Interest income Includes “Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost” and “Other interest income”, primarily from interest earned on loans, cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and accretion on loans receivable.

  • Interest expense on bank loans includes GBT’s interest expense mainly related to interest on its bank loans

For the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020, the Company calculated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings as follows:

Q4-20

Q4-19

YTD-20

YTD-19

Operating loss

(12,353

)

(5,947

)

(30,656

)

(16,883

)

Adjustments to operating loss:

Amortization of intangible assets

7,989

2,140

25,535

3,413

Impairment of intangible assets

656

4,226

656

4,226

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets

1,624

552

6,540

857

Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment)

(734

)

(336

)

(3,139

)

(564

)

Impact of PPA accounting

(407

)

865

(407

)

Impact of IAS 29

1,986

7,960

EBITDA

(832

)

228

7,761

(9,358

)

Acquisition costs

5,542

3,693

8,019

Other non-recurring expenses

2,603

410

5,383

4,166

Adjusted EBITDA

1,771

6,180

16,837

2,827

Interest income

2,807

5,434

14,322

23,542

Interest expense on bank loans

(404

)

(370

)

(2,446

)

(370

)

Adjusted earnings

4,174

11,244

28,713

25,999


1

A positive variance represents a positive impact to adjusted earnings and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income

2

Percentage change is presented in absolute values

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

12-31-20

12-31-19

ASSETS

Current

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

229,592

174,268

Marketable securities

147,316

235,045

Trade receivables

62,515

85,845

Other receivables

12,413

17,622

Inventories

56,505

70,870

Prepaids and deposits

2,214

3,306

Other current financial assets

34,431

26,303

Income taxes receivable

7,115

8,265

Total current assets

552,101

621,524

Marketable securities

15,317

126,869

Trade receivables

161

4,715

Prepaids and deposits

4,047

4,652

Right-of-use Assets

4,035

6,409

Property, plant and equipment

22,127

22,639

Investment properties

1,539

1,740

Intangible assets

156,547

173,372

Goodwill

77,725

88,262

Other financial assets

159,524

132,848

Deferred income tax assets

2,432

3,991

Other long-term receivables

41,582

41,582

485,036

607,079

Assets held for sale

2,539

76,700

Total assets

1,039,676

1,305,303

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

12-31-20

12-31-19

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

44,512

94,406

Lease liabilities

1,875

1,788

Other liabilities

1,291

1,750

Mandatory tender offer liability

184,023

Bank loans

51,770

50,557

Income taxes payable

13,559

15,447

Other balances payable

1,053

2,833

Total current liabilities

114,060

350,804

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

316

Lease liabilities

2,543

4,812

Bank loan

5,022

Other balances payable

14,900

1,699

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,616

27,860

Total liabilities

153,435

390,197

Equity

Share capital

694,351

723,832

Warrants

117

785

Contributed surplus

18,731

16,463

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,503

)

17,405

Retained earnings

174,545

52,246

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

886,241

810,731

Non-controlling interests

104,375

Total equity

886,241

915,106

Total liabilities and equity

1,039,676

1,305,303

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]

2020

2019

Revenues

199,519

47,461

Cost of goods sold

117,829

20,543

Gross margin

81,690

26,918

Expenses

Selling and marketing

35,585

7,789

General and administrative

38,845

24,460

Research and development

11,725

3,913

Amortization of intangibles

25,535

3,413

Impairment of intangibles

656

4,226

Operating loss

(30,656

)

(16,883

)

Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost

(9,112

)

(18,780

)

Other interest income

(5,210

)

(4,762

)

Interest expense

3,398

370

Other income

(169

)

(2,195

)

Net gain on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss

(48,060

)

(20,714

)

Net (gain) loss on mandatory tender offer liability

(12,072

)

5,757

Realized gain on sale of asset held for sale

(2,948

)

Realized gain on automatic share purchase plan

(4,168

)

Share of net income of associate

(906

)

Foreign exchange loss

14,156

1,389

Loss on hyperinflation

1,444

176

Income before income taxes

32,085

22,782

Income tax

Current

2,337

3,836

Deferred

(2,012

)

913

Income tax (recovery) expense

325

4,749

Net income for the year

31,760

18,033

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

42,067

14,517

Non-controlling interests

(10,307

)

3,516

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Basic earnings per share

0.32

0.10

Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.10

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

131,783,255

139,758,522

Diluted

131,985,025

140,139,220

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the year

31,760

18,033

Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows:

Deferred income tax

(2,012

)

913

Share-based compensation expense

1,950

2,137

Depreciation and amortization

32,075

4,270

Impairment on intangible assets

656

4,226

Net gain on financial instruments

(48,060

)

(20,714

)

Net (gain) loss on mandatory tender offer liability

(12,072

)

5,757

Realized gain on sale of asset held for sale

(2,948

)

Realized gain on automatic share purchase plan

(4,168

)

Interest Expense

3,398

370

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

9,429

1,389

Loss on hyperinflation

1,444

176

Share of net income of associate

(906

)

Other adjustments

(81

)

(809

)

11,371

14,842

Changes in non-cash working capital and other items

(21,607

)

6,043

Other receivable

(18,242

)

Dividends from associate

4,159

Interest payments on bank loans

(1,969

)

(2,206

)

Cash (outflow) inflow from operating activities

(12,205

)

4,596

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(170,855

)

(172,306

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(37,778

)

(223,507

)

Purchase of intangibles

(15,290

)

(2,839

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(5,378

)

(109

)

Issuance of loans receivables

(7,364

)

(20,046

)

Purchase of equity investments and derivatives

(397

)

(538

)

Settlement of forward foreign exchange contracts

(3,447

)

Investment in funds

(15,766

)

(20,175

)

Proceeds on sale of asset held for sale

77,000

Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities

237,263

400,373

Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable

7,803

8,540

Proceeds from disposal of equity investments

2,987

4,104

Proceeds from distribution of funds

29,128

18,090

Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities

101.353

(11,860

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

595

Proceeds from contributions to share purchase plan

231

230

Proceeds from repayment of share purchase loans

425

Proceeds from bank loans

24,581

Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid

(36,787

)

(54,838

)

Principal repayment of lease liabilities

(3,139

)

(716

)

Principal repayments on bank loans

(14,714

)

(7,896

)

Cash outflow from financing activities

(29,233

)

(62,795

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the year

59,916

(70,059

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

174,268

244,785

Net foreign exchange difference

(4,592

)

(458

)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

229,592

174,268

Cash and cash equivalents

229,592

174,268

Short-term marketable securities

147,316

235,045

Long-term marketable securities

15,317

126,869

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

392,225

536,182


