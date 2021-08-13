U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,456.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.50
    -11.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.90
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    +8.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.45 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2070
    -0.2150 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.96
    +1,417.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.98
    +9.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.59
    +28.36 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Knight Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Knight Therapeutics
·25 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

-- Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues --

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2021 Highlights

Financials

  • Revenues were a record $65,796, an increase of $12,546 or 24% over prior year.

  • Gross margin of $28,871 or 44% compared to $22,237 or 42% in prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $9,396, an increase of $1,743 or 23% over prior year.

  • Gain from strategic fund investments of $28,479, of which $4,872 was realized.

  • Net income was $29,004, an increase of $13,492 or 87% over prior year.

  • Cash inflow from operations was $12,409, an increase of $4,337 or 54% over prior year.

Corporate Developments

  • Purchased 1,324,076 common shares through a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) for an aggregate cash consideration of $6,954.

  • Shareholders re-elected James C. Gale, Jonathan Ross Goodman, Samira Sakhia, Robert N. Lande, Michael J. Tremblay, Nicolás Sujoy and Janice Murray on the Board of Directors.

  • Announced leadership change with Samira Sakhia assuming role of CEO and Jonathan Goodman assuming role of Executive Chairman effective September 1, 2021.

Products

  • Acquired exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon® in Canada and Latin America for an upfront and milestone payment of $217,331 [US$180,000].

Strategic Investments

  • Received distributions of $7,034 from strategic fund investments and realized a gain of $4,872.

Key Subsequent Events

  • Obtained regulatory approval for NERLYNX® to treat subset of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients in Canada.

  • Launched a NCIB in July 2021 to purchase up to 10,267,956 common shares of the Company over the next 12 months.

  • Purchased an additional 2,675,917 common shares through NCIB for an aggregate cash consideration of $13,865.

“After 104 quarters of leading publicly-traded specialty pharmaceutical companies since the tender age of 28 and with the majority of these quarters with Samira by my side, it is the right time for both Knight and for Canadian society for me to step aside and make room for a female superstar. I look forward to fulfilling my new role as Chair and to support Samira and our talented team to the best of my abilities. I do this not just because I am the Gudest and the largest Knight shareholder but because teams support each other during both GUD and bad times.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is not a defined term under IFRS, refer to the definitions below for additional details.

Thank you to our shareholders and to Amal Khouri, Jody Engel, Corey Richardson, Arvind Utchanah, Georgette Lessard-Boyer, Gerry Mazzei and the many others who followed me from Paladin Labs Inc. for the confidence over the last 27 years. A special thank you goes to James Gale, managing partner at Signet Healthcare Partners for assuming the role of Lead Director. Imagine what we are going to do now that we are warmed up”, said Jonathan Goodman, CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

“It has been a privilege to have worked hand-in-hand with and learned from Jonathan for the last twenty years. I am honored and humbled to take on the role of CEO of Knight and to lead an exceptionally talented and dedicated executive team and Knights across Canada and Latin America.

I am excited to announce that for Q2 Knight achieved record quarterly results despite the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. During the last 6 months we executed on multiple fronts with our business development team closing Exelon® and already beginning work on integration, the commercial team delivering on strong growth of our key brands and the operational teams executing on integration and systems implementation”, said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Operating Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.


SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS & BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Change

Change

Q2-21

Q2-20

$1

%2

YTD-21

YTD-20

$1

%2

Revenues

65,796

53,250

12,546

24

%

111,865

99,089

12,776

13

%

Gross margin

28,871

22,237

6,634

30

%

49,451

42,097

7,354

17

%

Selling and marketing

9,184

9,051

(133

)

1

%

16,797

19,165

2,368

12

%

General and administrative

9,451

8,171

(1,280

)

16

%

16,533

16,589

56

0

%

Research and development

2,585

2,319

(266

)

11

%

5,403

5,068

(335

)

7

%

Amortization of intangible assets

7,635

5,804

(1,831

)

32

%

12,937

11,843

(1,094

)

9

%

Operating income (loss)

16

(3,108

)

3,124

101

%

(2,219

)

(10,568

)

8,349

79

%

Interest income

(1,786

)

(3,678

)

(1,892

)

51

%

(3,784

)

(8,327

)

(4,543

)

55

%

Interest expense

668

1,101

433

39

%

1,328

2,248

920

41

%

Foreign exchange loss

3,194

4,056

862

21

%

7,395

8,963

1,568

17

%

Net income

29,004

15,512

13,492

87

%

32,562

6,035

26,527

440

%

Basic net earnings per share

0.230

0.133

0.097

73

%

0.256

0.118

0.138

117

%

EBITDA3

9,271

7,245

2,026

28

%

14,431

8,462

5,969

71

%

Adjusted EBITDA3

9,396

7,653

1,743

23

%

14,975

10,850

4,125

38

%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values
3 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures, refer to section ““Non-IFRS measures and reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA” below for additional details


Q2-21

Q2-20

Variance

YTD-21

YTD-20

Variance

Excluding impact of IAS 29

Constant
Currency3

$1

%2

Constant
Currency3

$1

%2

Revenues

65,185

50,806

14,379

28

%

111,267

92,765

18,502

20

%

Cost of goods sold

35,107

26,393

(8,714

)

33

%

59,483

48,438

(11,045

)

23

%

Gross margin

30,078

24,413

5,665

23

%

51,784

44,327

7,457

17

%

Gross margin (%)

46

%

48

%

47

%

48

%

Expenses

Selling and marketing

9,065

8,948

(117

)

1

%

16,679

18,198

1,519

8

%

General and administrative

8,961

8,088

(873

)

11

%

15,835

15,633

(202

)

1

%

Research and development

2,638

2,324

(314

)

14

%

5,408

4,956

(452

)

9

%

Amortization of intangible assets

7,121

5,345

(1,776

)

33

%

12,207

10,457

(1,750

)

17

%

Operating income (loss)

2,293

(292

)

2,585

885

%

1,655

(4,917

)

6,572

134

%

EBITDA3

9,271

5,992

3,279

55

%

14,431

7,010

7,421

106

%

Adjusted EBITDA3

9,396

6,389

3,007

47

%

14,975

8,784

6,191

70

%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values
3 Financial results at constant currency, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures, refer to section “Non-IFRS measures and reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA” below for additional details


Change

06-30-21

12-31-20

$

%1

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

166,121

392,225

(226,104

)

58

%

Trade and other receivables

117,801

116,510

1,291

1

%

Inventory

55,784

56,505

(721

)

1

%

Financial assets

217,364

193,955

23,409

12

%

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

66,417

44,828

21,589

48

%

Bank loans

35,149

51,770

(16,621

)

32

%

1 Percentage change is presented in absolute values


Revenue: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenues increased by $12,546 or 24% and on a constant currency basis increased by $14,379 or 28%. The growth in revenues on a constant currency basis is explained as following:

  • An estimated increase in revenues of approximately $5,500 to $7,000 driven by the increased demand of certain of our infectious diseases products to treat invasive fungal infections associated with COVID-19.

  • An increase in revenues of $4,187 driven by the acquisition of Exelon®.

  • An increase in revenues of $4,807 or 64% driven by the growth of our recently launched products, including Cresemba®, Lenvima®, Halaven®, Nerlynx®, Trelstar® and certain BGx products.

Gross margin: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the gross margin increased from 42% to 44% compared to the same period in the prior year due to lower inventory provision and a change in product mix, partially offset by re-negotiation of certain license agreements and the depreciation of the LATAM currencies. The gross margin would have been 46%, an increase of 2%, from 44% after excluding the adjustment of hyperinflation accounting in accordance with IAS 29.

Selling and marketing: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, selling and marketing increased by $133 or 1% and on a constant currency basis by $117 or 1% as compared to the same prior year period. The increase is driven by promotional activities related to newly launched products and Exelon®, offset by a net reduction of $1,719 in ECL expenses.

General and administrative: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, general and administrative expenses increased by $1,280 or 16% and on a constant currency basis by $873 or 11% as compared to the same period in prior year. The increase is driven by an expense of $1,210 related to the extension of expiry date of certain stock options held by executive officers, directors and employees, offset by a lower cost of restructuring activities during the quarter compared to the same prior year period.

Amortization of intangible assets: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, amortization of intangible assets increased by $1,831, or 32%, mainly explained by the amortization of Exelon® acquired during Q2-21, partially offset by the depreciation of LATAM currencies.

Interest income: Interest income is the sum of interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost and other interest income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, interest income was $1,786, a decrease of $1,892 or 51%, compared to the same prior year period, due to a decrease in interest rates, the average cash and marketable securities balances and a lower average loan balance.

Interest expense: The interest expense relates to interest incurred on bank loans. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 interest expenses was $668, a decrease of $433 or 39% compared to the same period in the prior year due to a decrease in the average loan balance outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 adjusted EBITDA increased by $1,743 or 23% and on a constant currency basis by $3,007 or 47%, compared to the same prior year period. The growth in adjusted EBITDA is driven by an increase in gross of margin of $5,665 due to the increase in revenues offset by higher operating expenses of $1,304 due to the cost of the extension of the stock options and a reduction in the adjustments of reconciling items from operating income to adjusted EBITDA including acquisition and transaction costs, non-recurring expenses and purchase price accounting adjustments by $1,354.

Net income or loss: For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income was $29,004 compared to net income of $15,512 for the same period last year. The variance mainly resulted from the above-mentioned items as well as a net gain on the revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss of $28,472 in the second quarter of 2021 versus a net gain of $16,499 in the prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: As at June 30, 2021, Knight had $166,121 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $226,104 or 58% as compared to December 31, 2020. The variance is primarily due to cash outflows related to the acquisition of Exelon®, the shares repurchased through NCIB and the repayments of bank offset by cash generated from operating activities.

Financial assets: As at June 30, 2021, financial assets were at $217,364, an increase of $23,409 or 12%, as compared to the prior period, mainly due to an increase of $27,045 due to mark-to-market adjustments in Knight’s fund investments offset by loan repayments of $2,479 and a decrease of $1,731 driven by the disposal of equity investments. Given the nature of the fund investments there could be significant fluctuations in the fair value of the underlying assets. More specifically, on May 26, 2021 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (“SGS”), an investment held within Domain Associated LLC (“Domain”), announced the closing of its initial public offering at a public offering price of USD 22 per share. The shares held by Domain are subject to a 180-day lockup period. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded an unrealized gain of $30,522 [USD 24,626]. As at August 11, 2021, SGS’s share price closed at USD 15.23. Should the share price of SGS remain at this level, the Company would record an unrealized loss of approximately $14,030 [USD 11,320] in Q3-21. The unrealized gain recorded on SGS was partially offset by an unrealized loss recorded, in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $13,533 related to Atea Pharmaceuticals an investment held within Sectoral Asset Management fund. To date, Knight has recorded a net gain of $8,881 in connection with Sectoral’s investment in Atea.

Bank Loans: As at June 30, 2021, bank loans were at $35,149, a decrease of $16,621 or 32% as compared to the prior period, mainly due to loan repayment of $14,911, a further decrease of $2,323 due to the foreign exchange revaluation partially offset by an overdraft increase of $613.

Product Updates

On May 26, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Novartis to acquire the exclusive rights to manufacture, market and sell Exelon®, in Canada and Latin America as well as an exclusive license to use the intellectual property and the Exelon trademark, from Novartis within those territories. Exelon® is a prescription product that was first approved in 1997 and is currently registered and sold in approximately 90 countries. Exelon is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe dementia in people with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Knight has entered into a transition service agreement with Novartis until transfer of marketing authorization, on a country-by-country basis during which Knight will receive a net profit transfer. Knight will begin distributing Exelon® upon transfer of marketing authorization, on a country-by-country basis.

NCIB

On July 10, 2020, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch for a NCIB (“2020 NCIB”). Under the terms of the 2020 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 10,856,710 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at July 6, 2020. The 2020 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2020 and ended on July 13, 2021.

On July 12, 2021, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch a NCIB (“2021 NCIB”). Under the terms of the 2021 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 10,267,956 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at June 30, 2021. The 2021 NCIB commenced on July 14, 2021 and will end on the earlier of July 13, 2022 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight’s automatic share purchase plan, the broker may purchase common shares which would ordinarily not be permitted due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the Company purchased 1,324,076 common shares for an aggregate cash consideration of $6,954, of which $2,503 remains to be settled as at June 30, 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company purchased an additional 2,675,917 common shares, for an aggregate cash consideration of $13,865.

Conference Call Notice

Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter results today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone: Toll Free: 800-437-2398 or International 1-647-792-1240
Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight owns Biotoscana Investments S.A., a pan-Latin American specialty pharmaceutical company. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah

President & Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514.484.4483 ext.122

T. 514.484.4483 ext. 115

F: 514.481.4116

F. 514.481.4116

Email: info@knighttx.com

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com



IMPACT OF HYPERINFLATION

[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. If the Company did not apply IAS 29, the effect on the Company's operating income would be as follows:

Q2-21

YTD-21

Reported
under
IFRS

Excluding
impact of
IAS 29

Variance

Reported
under
IFRS

Excluding
impact of
IAS 29

Variance

$1

%2

$1

%2

Revenues

65,796

65,185

611

1

%

111,865

111,267

598

1

%

Cost of goods sold

36,925

35,107

(1,818

)

5

%

62,414

59,483

(2,931

)

5

%

Gross margin

28,871

30,078

(1,207

)

4

%

49,451

51,784

(2,333

)

5

%

Gross margin (%)

44

%

46

%

44

%

47

%

Expenses

Selling and marketing

9,184

9,065

(119

)

1

%

16,797

16,679

(118

)

1

%

General and administrative

9,451

8,961

(490

)

5

%

16,533

15,835

(698

)

4

%

Research and development

2,585

2,638

53

2

%

5,403

5,408

5

0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

7,635

7,121

(514

)

7

%

12,937

12,207

(730

)

6

%

Operating Income (loss)

16

2,293

(2,277

)

99

%

(2,219

)

1,655

(3,874

)

234

%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29 and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income due to the application of IAS 29
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values


NON-IFRS MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]

Non-IFRS measures

The Company discloses non-IFRS measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company’s financial performance and in interpreting the effect of the GBT Transaction on the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies.

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures:

Financial results at constant currency: Financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.

Financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAPP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA: Operating loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, PPA accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases. In addition, EBITDA does not reflect the portion of GBT’s results attributable to the non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses.

Adjustments include the following:

  • With the adoption of IFRS 16, the lease payments of Knight are not reflected in operating expenses. The IFRS 16 adjustment approximates the cash outflow related to leases of Knight.

  • Acquisition costs relate to costs incurred on legal, consulting and advisory fees for the acquisition of GBT and the acquisition of products.

  • Other non-recurring expenses relate to expenses incurred by Knight that are not due to, and are not expected to occur in, the ordinary course of business. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Knight recorded one-time costs of $43.

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, the Company calculated EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Change

Change

Q2-21

Q2-20

$1

%2

YTD-21

YTD-20

$1

%2

Operating income (loss)

16

(3,108

)

3,124

101

%

(2,219

)

(10,568

)

8,349

79

%

Adjustments to operating (loss) income:

Amortization of intangible assets

7,635

5,804

1,831

32

%

12,937

11,843

1,094

9

%

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets

1,576

1,810

(234

)

13

%

2,982

3,534

(552

)

16

%

Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment)

(703

)

(751

)

48

6

%

(1,397

)

(1,585

)

188

12

%

Impact of PPA accounting

233

(233

)

100

%

866

(866

)

100

%

Impact of IAS 29

747

3,257

(2,510

)

77

%

2,128

4,372

(2,244

)

51

%

EBITDA3

9,271

7,245

2,026

28

%

14,431

8,462

5,969

71

%

Acquisition and transaction costs

82

104

(22

)

21

%

432

320

112

35

%

Other non-recurring expenses

43

304

(261

)

86

%

112

2,068

(1,956

)

95

%

Adjusted EBITDA3

9,396

7,653

1,743

23

%

14,975

10,850

4,125

38

%

1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values
3 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures, refer above for additional details

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]



As at

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

102,582

229,592

Marketable securities

63,539

147,316

Trade receivables

69,521

62,515

Other receivables

6,698

12,413

Inventories

55,784

56,505

Prepaids and deposits

2,211

2,214

Other current financial assets

23,632

34,431

Income taxes receivable

6,063

7,115

Total current assets

330,030

552,101

Marketable securities

15,317

Prepaids and deposits

3,225

4,208

Right-of-use assets

4,237

4,035

Property, plant and equipment

23,077

22,127

Investment properties

1,372

1,539

Intangible assets

363,359

156,547

Goodwill

76,273

77,725

Other financial assets

193,732

159,524

Deferred income tax assets

4,368

2,432

Other long-term receivables

41,582

41,582

711,225

485,036

Assets held for sale

2,392

2,539

Total assets

1,043,647

1,039,676



INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]



As at

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

66,127

44,512

Lease liabilities

1,841

1,875

Other liabilities

1,917

1,291

Bank loans

35,149

51,770

Income taxes payable

9,719

13,559

Other balances payable

3,020

1,053

Total current liabilities

117,773

114,060

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

290

316

Lease liabilities

2,894

2,543

Other balances payable

12,076

14,900

Deferred income tax liabilities

21,174

21,616

Total liabilities

154,207

153,435

Shareholders’ Equity

Share capital

668,425

694,351

Warrants

117

117

Contributed surplus

21,082

18,731

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,829

)

(1,503

)

Retained earnings

207,645

174,545

Total shareholders’ equity

889,440

886,241

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

1,043,647

1,039,676



INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]
[Unaudited]

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

65,796

53,250

111,865

99,089

Cost of goods sold

36,925

31,013

62,414

56,992

Gross margin

28,871

22,237

49,451

42,097

Expenses

Selling and marketing

9,184

9,051

16,797

19,165

General and administrative

9,451

8,171

16,533

16,589

Research and development

2,585

2,319

5,403

5,068

Amortization of intangible assets

7,635

5,804

12,937

11,843

Operating income (loss)

16

(3,108

)

(2,219

)

(10,568

)

Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost

(647

)

(2,340

)

(1,533

)

(5,723

)

Other interest income

(1,139

)

(1,338

)

(2,251

)

(2,604

)

Interest expense

668

1,101

1,328

2,248

Other (income) expense

19

135

(93

)

110

Net gain on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss

(28,472

)

(16,499

)

(37,945

)

(9,769

)

Net gain on mandatory tender offer liability

(2,057

)

(1,570

)

Realized gain on sale of asset held for sale

(2,948

)

Realized gain on automatic share purchase plan

(1,299

)

(4,168

)

Foreign exchange loss

3,194

4,056

7,395

8,963

(Gain) loss on hyperinflation

(182

)

527

(122

)

804

Income before income taxes

26,575

14,606

31,002

4,089

Income tax

Current

(706

)

1,464

(58

)

4,465

Deferred

(1,723

)

(2,370

)

(1,502

)

(6,411

)

Income tax recovery

(2,429

)

(906

)

(1,560

)

(1,946

)

Net income for the period

29,004

15,512

32,562

6,035

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

29,004

17,449

32,562

15,740

Non-controlling interests

(1,937

)

(9,705

)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Basic net earnings per share

0.230

0.133

0.256

0.118

Diluted net earnings per share

0.230

0.133

0.256

0.118

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

125,971,873

131,045,101

127,406,628

133,094,626

Diluted

126,009,078

131,369,206

127,443,974

133,403,376



INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

29,004

15,512

32,562

6,035

Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows:

Depreciation and amortization

9,030

7,614

15,738

15,377

Net gain on financial instruments

(28,472

)

(16,499

)

(37,945

)

(9,769

)

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

699

4,056

5,356

8,963

Other operating activities

603

(4,621

)

2,055

(11,762

)

10,864

6,062

17,766

8,844

Changes in non-cash working capital and other items

1,545

2,010

11,850

(21,939

)

Cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities

12,409

8,072

29,616

(13,095

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of marketable securities

(16,103

)

(20,000

)

(47,895

)

(33,415

)

Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities

63,740

118,113

146,896

194,559

Proceeds from distribution of funds

7,034

10,019

11,370

12,109

Purchase of intangible assets

(217,871

)

(10,093

)

(218,493

)

(12,407

)

Other investing activities

(1,758

)

(8,183

)

(916

)

65,040

Cash (outflow) inflow from investing activities

(164,958

)

89,856

(109,038

)

225,886

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid

(4,494

)

(17,954

)

(23,043

)

(31,265

)

Principal repayment on bank loans

(6,063

)

(6,787

)

(14,911

)

(7,518

)

Other financing activities

(633

)

(238

)

(1,263

)

10,930

Cash outflow from financing activities

(11,190

)

(24,979

)

(39,217

)

(27,853

)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(163,739

)

72,949

(118,639

)

184,938

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

271,218

286,942

229,592

174,268

Net foreign exchange difference

(4,897

)

(298

)

(8,371

)

387

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

102,582

359,593

102,582

359,593

Cash and cash equivalents

102,582

359,593

Short-term marketable securities

63,539

191,927

Long-term marketable securities

15,317

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

166,121

566,837


Recommended Stories

  • Pollard Banknote Reports 2nd Quarter Financial Results

    Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, reporting strong quarterly results.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Estimating The Current Value Of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

    Space tourism stocks are not for the faint of heart. After another parabolic run-up in June, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ) is now free-falling. We will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of the stock. We will examine the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for the stock, as a way to gauge where this drop might stop before the next round on the market roller-coaster.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • 8 Reasons AMC Entertainment Can Head Back to Its February Low

    There's little question that 2021 is going to be remembered as the year of the retail investor. At the top of the buy list for retail investors is movie theater stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). Of the more than 8,000 securities listed on Finviz, AMC is the year's second-best performer, with a gain of close to 1,400%.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Gevo's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap—and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. Organon, as Barron’s Jack Hough noted in his most recent Streetwise column, has the second-lowest price/earnings ratio in the index.

  • Here’s the stock index you want to own to keep on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Richard Branson sells $300m Virgin Galactic stake - live updates

    Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas Inside the £7bn dogfight for Meggitt FTSE 100 up 0.3pc, set for fourth straight weekly gains US market finish at fresh records after choppy session World's largest offshore wind developer warns on low wind speeds Ben Wright: The economy is rebounding - but don't pop the champagne corks just yet Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter