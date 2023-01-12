U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,964.44
    -5.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,054.53
    +81.52 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,902.44
    -29.23 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.25
    +11.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.93
    +1.52 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.70
    +16.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5040
    -0.0500 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8570
    -2.5680 (-1.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,141.94
    +780.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.98
    -3.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,804.05
    +79.07 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Knight Watch recognized at Autocall's Annual Partner Appreciation Event

·2 min read

Knight Watch's Fire Division Named Leader in North American Autocall Sales

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within a year of joining Autocall, Knight Watch's Fire division was named the leader in North American Autocall sales. As a result of this outstanding accomplishment, Knight Watch has been recognized as Autocall's Rookie of the Year at its yearly partner appreciation event in October in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Because of COVID-19, this was the first time this event was held since 2019.

Knight Watch's Fire Team accepts Autocall's Rookie of the Year award for most sales in North America in 2022.
Knight Watch's Fire Team accepts Autocall's Rookie of the Year award for most sales in North America in 2022.

"This is an annual event that we have with our Autocall partners. It gives us a chance to recognize our hard-working partners, share new products, best practices, and gather feedback," said Erin Paluk, Autocall's Marketing Communications Manager.

At this event, teams were not only given further education, but also had the opportunity to enjoy excursions and socialize. Chris Maletich, National Sales Manager with Autocall, stated "We feel so fortunate to partner with Knight Watch, and look forward to the many years of success together." Knight Watch's Regional Sales Managers, Matthew Thornton, Jeff Bristow, and Jeff VanSkiver accepted the North American Rookie of the Year award at the gala event during the three-day conference.

In partnership with Autocall, Knight Watch provides top-of-the-line security, building automation, and fire systems to customers. They place a high priority on customer satisfaction and safety. Knight Watch ensures the safety, comfort, and energy efficiency of enterprise buildings. Please congratulate Knight Watch on its excellence and outstanding accomplishment in becoming the North American Autocall Rookie of the Year for 2022.

About Knight Watch:

Knight Watch is a global technology solution and products provider with extensive teams of engineers, project managers, and IT staff across cloud, security, and data center infrastructure to help you accelerate your business through secure technology transformation. Knight Watch is passionate about making your business thrive. Using years of experience in technology and engineering, Knight Watch helps you achieve the outcomes you need to grow. Learn more at www.knightwatch.net.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, they transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, they drive the outcomes that matter most. They deliver their promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

Knight Watch Inc
Knight Watch Inc
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knight-watch-recognized-at-autocalls-annual-partner-appreciation-event-301720488.html

SOURCE Knight Watch Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Victoria Azarian joins SharkNinja as SVP of Global Creative

    SharkNinja today announces the appointment of Victoria Azarian to SVP Global Creative, reporting directly to Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Davaris.

  • Walmart partners with Salesforce to offer GoLocal services to its retail clients

    Walmart Inc on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with software giant Salesforce to provide its retail customers with store pickup and delivery services using Walmart's vast transportation network. Retailers and other small to large sized companies which use Salesforce's e-commerce platforms to host and manage their websites, will be able to avail Walmart's GoLocal and Store Assist services as a way to provide faster order pickups and same or next-day deliveries to online customers, the companies said. Launched in August 2021, GoLocal is Walmart's delivery-as-a-service business that fulfills last-mile shipping needs for businesses at a lower cost than building out their own network, which can be very capital intensive.

  • To help make entrepreneurial ambitions a reality, CIBC and Pollinate select Elavon to deliver Tyl by CIBC

    Meeting the needs of small-and medium-sized businesses, CIBC, together with Pollinate, announced today that Elavon has been chosen as the payment processor to power payment processing on a platform called Tyl by CIBC that will provide products, services and tools for business banking clients.

  • Citigroup to Launch Search for New Wealth-Management Chief

    Citigroup is shuffling the leadership of its wealth-management business, whose growth has fallen short of targets during a market downturn that has sapped demand for its services. Jim O’Donnell, global wealth-management chief, will become a vice chairman of the bank and head of senior client engagement, according to people familiar with the matter, where the longtime markets executive will collaborate with major clients and chief executives. CEO Jane Fraser restructured the wealth business two years ago, combining into a new unit its high-end private bank for the ultrarich and its Citigold adviser service for the less affluent.

  • Inflectra Announces Partnership with Excellarate

    Inflectra, a market leader in IT Software Lifecycle Management solutions, announced its partnership with Excellarate - a provider of technology solutions, services, and consulting for regulated ind...

  • Small business optimism ends 2022 near lowest level since 2013 as inflation bites

    Small business optimism fell in December, ending 2022 near the lowest level since 2013.

  • Zumiez (ZUMZ) Posts Soft Holiday Results, Comps Down 23.9%

    Zumiez (ZUMZ) reports soft holiday results. Challenging economic conditions including a pullback in discretionary spending, inflationary pressures and a promotional backdrop hurt results.

  • Homebuyers Are Still Sitting on the Sidelines Even as Mortgage Rates Dip

    Mortgage applications for refinancing was 86% lower than the same week in 2022, while purchase applications were 44% lower, according to a trade group.

  • Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Inflation In Focus; FAA System Failure Grounds Flights

    Stocks extended gains Wednesday, while Treasury yields steadied and the dollar slipped against its global peers, as investors look to inflation data and bank earnings later this week to consolidate Wall Street's early year gains. Stocks ended higher Tuesday, lead by solid gains in the tech space, as Treasury yields retreated following a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Stockholm that sidestepped the issue of near-term rate hikes and made only a tangential nod to domestic monetary policy. Powell's decision not to lean against market expectations of slower Fed rate cuts, whether by chance or design, was taken as a bullish signal for stock markets that have become increasingly sensitive to headline central bank risk.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January: Apple To Extend Win Streak

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 sharply off its mid-October lows, as the stock market continues to rebound. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in January 2023 are Amgen, Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft.

  • Markets Live: CPI Preview; Yen; Copper

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/

  • Stocks moving after hours: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

    Stocks moving after hours on Jan. 10, 2023: Wells Fargo, Franchise Group

  • These numbers make Delta Air Lines’ stock the best bet among U.S. carriers for 2023 and 2024

    A close look at estimates shows the Atlanta-based carrier is expected to stand out by important measures in 2023 and 2024.

  • Lucid stock jumps toward longest win streak in 16 months after upbeat EV production numbers

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) jumped 4.5% toward a fifth-straight gain and a one-month high in morning trading Thursday, after the California-based luxury electric vehicle maker produce more EVs than expected last year. For the 2022, Lucid said it produced 7,180 vehicles, compared with previously provided guidance of 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, and delivered 4,369 vehicles.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Ground After Further Signs of Inflation's Retreat

    Inflation in December slowed, lifting positive expectations about the size of future interest rate hikes and helping along Bitcoin's price.

  • Could Apple WiFi chips just be a ploy to get a better deal from Broadcom?

    Broadcom shares fell on reports that Apple was working on its own RF chips, but one analyst wondered if it was all a negotiating ploy.

  • Crypto Terms Become Dirty Words as Bear Market Lingers

    Companies are taking steps to mask their industry ties during a time of scandals and losses.

  • KKR Invests $1.15 Billion in Aircraft Leasing as Travel Rebounds

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. will invest $1.15 billion in leased commercial aircraft through its partnership with aviation finance firm Altavair.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at FeetRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingThe bet on air tra

  • Instant View: U.S. consumer prices fall in December

    U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend. The consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in November, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI unchanged.

  • Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Discover (DFS) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.