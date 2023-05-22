Knights Group Holdings Insiders Added UK£1.1m Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Knights Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Andrew Beech made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£995k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.84 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.95. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Knights Group Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Knights Group Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Knights Group Holdings insiders own 23% of the company, worth about UK£19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Knights Group Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Knights Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Knights Group Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Knights Group Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

