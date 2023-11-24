Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Knights Group Holdings (LON:KGH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Knights Group Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Knights Group Holdings is:

8.6% = UK£7.9m ÷ UK£93m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Knights Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

At first glance, Knights Group Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 5.0% seen by Knights Group Holdings was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Knights Group Holdings' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.9% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Knights Group Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Knights Group Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (that is, a retention ratio of 59%), the fact that Knights Group Holdings' earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Knights Group Holdings has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Knights Group Holdings' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 19%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Knights Group Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

