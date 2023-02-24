KNIGHTSBRIDGE CAPITAL GROUP SELLS SHARES OF ZEDCOR INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 23, 2023, Maynbridge Capital Inc. ("Maynbridge"), a subsidiary of Knightsbridge Capital Partners Inc. ("Knightsbridge"), sold 1,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Zedcor Inc. ("Zedcor") at a price of C$0.65 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$650,000 (the "Share Sale"), representing approximately 1.39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, following the exercise by it of 1,000,000 warrants of Zedcor (each, a "Warrant"). The Share Sale represents a change of a material fact in Knightsbridge's most recently filed early warning report.

Immediately prior to the Share Sale, Knightsbridge, Knightsbridge Capital Group Trust, a subsidiary of Knightsbridge, Maynbridge, and Dean Shillington, the sole shareholder of Knightsbridge (collectively, the "Knightsbridge Group"), collectively controlled an aggregate of 11,328,040 Common Shares representing approximately 14.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares calculated on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise in full of 3,744,905 Warrants owned by Maynbridge and 75,000 options owned by Dean Shillington ("Options")). Following the Share Sale, the Knightsbridge Group, collectively control an aggregate of 10,328,040 Common Shares representing approximately 13.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares calculated on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise in full of 3,744,905 Warrants and 75,000 Options).

The holdings of the Knightsbridge Group reflect the acquisition by Maynbridge on December 11, 2020 of 2,000,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of C$0.15 per Common Share and 730,562 Warrants each with an exercise price of C$0.12 per Warrant pursuant to an amended and restated loan and security agreement dated December 4, 2020 with Zedcor.

Maynbridge disposed of the abovementioned 1,000,000 Common Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, Knightsbridge's view of Zedcor's prospects and other factors considered relevant by Knightsbridge, the Knightsbridge Group may acquire additional securities of Zedcor from time to time in the future, in the open market, pursuant to privately negotiated transactions or through the exercise of Warrants and/or Options, or may sell all or a portion of its securities of Zedcor.

Zedcor's address is 300, 151 Canada Olympic Road S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T3B 6B7. Zedcor is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is a technology enabled business that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with service centers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. Zedcor has three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) surveillance and live monitoring through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) surveillance and live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel. Zedcor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

Knightsbridge's address is Suite 388, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3. Knightsbridge is a corporation incorporated under the federal laws of Canada. Maynbridge is one of Knightsbridge's subsidiaries and its principal business is investing in companies undergoing periods of turnaround and high growth.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including statements with respect to Knightsbridge's future intentions regarding the securities of Zedcor. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and Knightsbridge is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

