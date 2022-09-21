U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.78
    +24.85 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,908.76
    +202.53 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,475.02
    +49.97 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.18
    +4.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +1.20 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +11.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.35 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9907
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5380
    -0.0330 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1341
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0310
    +0.3280 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,306.95
    +381.86 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.63
    +5.76 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.01
    +34.35 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data

0
Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

In the last decade, so-called chief people officers (CPO) have seen a dramatic expansion of their day-to-day responsibilities. The role has evolved from an administrative HR function to a more strategic position, particularly as the pandemic has shined a spotlight on the importance of retention, upskilling and recruiting during a crisis. But despite the increased interest -- the CPO is the third-fastest growing C-level position, according to LinkedIn -- CPOs are often behind sales, marketing and customer execs in terms of their approaches to analyzing data.

Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.

Knoetic today raised $36 million in a Series B round led by EQT Ventures with participation from Accel and Menlo Ventures. More than 200 angel investors contributed, including CPOs from Bill.com, Zapier, Box and Calm.

"We’re not building an analytics tool or another tired community -- we’re building a second brain, a cybernetic augmentation that gives CPOs superpowers ... We envision ourselves akin to Salesforce building the first, early cloud customer relationship management system," Quan told TechCrunch via email, framing Knoetic's mission in decidedly aggrandized terms. "[We're] continuing to educate every CPO that they need data and analytics to earn respect as a next generation people leader."

Knoetic
Knoetic

Image Credits: Knoetic

The Knoetic platform can integrate with human resources information systems, applicant tracking systems and performance and learning management apps, surfacing trends across the organization. At one point in time, Knoetic claimed to be exploring machine learning models to predict the drivers of attrition and turnover, successful or fast-promoted employees and employees who become central to the success of their departments.

Knoetic's customers also gain access to a forum, CPOHQ, where they can discuss HR-specific topics like budget planning and immigration policies online and at in-person dinners, workshops and summits. CPOHQ also hosts documents with best practices and playbooks contributed by the community of more than 2,000 CPOs.

Knoetic counts Credit Karma, Calm, Checkr, Mural and Synk among its clients, and while Quan wouldn't reveal an exact figure, he said that it's grown 500% year over year. The startup's war chest stands at around $50 million as Knoetic preps to add roughly a dozen people to its 50-person workforce.

"Knoetic was actually founded out of the pandemic, which served as a major tailwind for the company’s growth. CPOs leveraged Knoetic’s qualitative and quantitative tools to navigate the pandemic’s tough people challenges. The broader tech slowdown has also only strengthened the need for solutions to support a strategic HR function," Quan said. "We have several years of runway with our current burn."

Knoetic also stands to benefit from the perception that HR tech remains a safe bet even during a downturn. Data from WorkTech shows that VC investment for H1 2022 puts the year on track to meet or exceed the $17.9 billion record set in 2021, while Q2 was the fourth-largest quarter for the HR sector on record with $4.6 billion invested.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Have All the Call Buyers Gone?

    Call buying is at its lowest point since the peak of the coronavirus crash

  • When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company's stock

    Ann Mooney Murphy, a co-author of the study, explains how investors react to the appointment of Black CEOs.

  • Luxury Brands’ Record Year Was More Luck Than Skill

    A surge in global household wealth explains why designer labels had such an exceptional 2021, and why a repeat isn’t likely.

  • Walmart to Hire Fewer Workers for Holiday Shopping Season

    The country’s largest private employer plans to add 40,000 mostly seasonal staff members to serve shoppers.

  • KeyBank: Responsible and Inclusive Banking

    As part of our recent 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, KeyBank outlined several commitments it has made to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in both its enterprise and in ...

  • Biden Wants You to Invest in Cuba, But Should You?

    Biden's administration has authorized an American license to finance and invest in a private company in Cuba. This could be the first of its kind since the beginning of the U.S. embargo on the island-nation over six decades ago. While … Continue reading → The post Biden Wants You to Invest in Cuba appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ally vs. Schwab: Fees & Features

    On the surface, Ally and Schwab are very similar. The full-service brokerage firms each offer the ability to build an investment portfolio with the help of robo-advisors or financial planners and both offer banking tools as well. But the investment … Continue reading → The post Ally vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much You'll Spend In Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Companies win when employees are in the office, but threats, orders and mind-numbing work won’t get them back

    In corporate boardrooms across the globe, lively debate is occurring around getting employees to return to the office. After more than two years of pandemic-forced remote work, many CEOs want employees in the office. Others have decided employees can work from home for as long as they want.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

    Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday. The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

  • Oil prices surge as Putin mobilises more troops

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures were $1.35, or 1.5%, higher at $91.97 a barrel by 1343 GMT. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.