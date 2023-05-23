Need To Know: This Analyst Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Texchem Resources Bhd's single analyst is for revenues of RM960m in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 64% to RM0.12. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of RM1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.31 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about Texchem Resources Bhd's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Check out our latest analysis for Texchem Resources Bhd

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analyst has cut their price target 23% to RM2.77.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Texchem Resources Bhd's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 13% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analyst also expect Texchem Resources Bhd to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Texchem Resources Bhd's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Texchem Resources Bhd.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Texchem Resources Bhd's business, like its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 4 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here