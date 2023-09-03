Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on TRC Synergy Berhad (KLSE:TRC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about TRC Synergy Berhad recently, with the stock price up a notable 15% to RM0.39 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the two analysts covering TRC Synergy Berhad, is for revenues of RM616m in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 13% reduction in TRC Synergy Berhad's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 74% to RM0.03 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM688m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.037 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 1.5% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 13% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 17% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect TRC Synergy Berhad to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on TRC Synergy Berhad, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

