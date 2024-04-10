Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Laiqon AG (ETR:LQAG) Estimates

The analysts covering Laiqon AG (ETR:LQAG) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Laiqon from its three analysts is for revenues of €36m in 2024 which, if met, would be a solid 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 60% to €0.28. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €42m and losses of €0.11 per share in 2024. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

View our latest analysis for Laiqon

There was no major change to the consensus price target of €12.17, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Laiqon'shistorical trends, as the 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 21% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 3.3% annually. So although Laiqon is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Laiqon. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Laiqon.

Story continues

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Laiqon analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.