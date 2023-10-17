Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Spirent Communications is for revenues of US$485m in 2023, implying an uneasy 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plunge 67% to US$0.041 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$515m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.092 in 2023. The forecasts seem less optimistic after the new consensus numbers, with lower sales estimates and making a large cut to earnings per share forecasts.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 14% to UK£1.33.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 23% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Spirent Communications' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Spirent Communications' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Spirent Communications.

