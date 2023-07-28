Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the two analysts covering Safe Bulkers, is for revenues of US$258m in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 24% reduction in Safe Bulkers' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to plunge 58% to US$0.54 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$302m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.02 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Safe Bulkers' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

View our latest analysis for Safe Bulkers

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$4.42 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Safe Bulkers, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$6.40 and the most bearish at US$2.85 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Safe Bulkers' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 42% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 4.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Safe Bulkers' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Safe Bulkers. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our aggregation of analyst estimates suggests that Safe Bulkers revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Safe Bulkers after the downgrade.

Worse, Safe Bulkers is labouring under a substantial debt burden, which - if today's forecasts prove accurate - the forecast downgrade could potentially exacerbate. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here