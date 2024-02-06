Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the 24 analysts covering Microchip Technology provided consensus estimates of US$6.2b revenue in 2025, which would reflect a sizeable 28% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 54% to US$2.00 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.05 in 2025. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Microchip Technology's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$92.56, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Microchip Technology's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 23% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Microchip Technology is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Microchip Technology after the downgrade.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Microchip Technology, including a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other concern we've identified.

