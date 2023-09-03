Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. At US$9.94, shares are up 4.1% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After this downgrade, Alvotech's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$174m in 2023. This would be a huge 168% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 17% per share from last year to US$1.29 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$216m and losses of US$0.81 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Alvotech is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 168% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 16% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. Not only are Alvotech's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Alvotech. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Alvotech, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Alvotech, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

