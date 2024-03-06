Need To Know: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Cut To Their Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be RM281m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 47% to RM0.15. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM332m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.18 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM2.08, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2024. Historically, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's sales have shrunk approximately 1.9% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.7% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad.

