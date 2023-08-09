Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Guild Holdings, is for revenues of US$748m in 2023, which would reflect a measurable 5.3% reduction in Guild Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 73% to US$0.28 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$663m and losses of US$0.25 per share in 2023. So we can see that this has sparked a pretty clear upgrade to expectations, with higher revenues anticipated to lead to profit sooner than previously forecast.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$14.07, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2023 compared to the historical decline of 15% per annum over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.5% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Guild Holdings is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for Guild Holdings to become profitable this year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Guild Holdings.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Guild Holdings, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

