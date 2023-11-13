What You Need To Know About The Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Analyst Downgrade Today

Market forces rained on the parade of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, the two analysts covering Charge Enterprises provided consensus estimates of US$577m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 10% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$727m of revenue in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Charge Enterprises, given the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 8.1% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 49% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Charge Enterprises is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Charge Enterprises next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Charge Enterprises going forwards.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Charge Enterprises' financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year.

