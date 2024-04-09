What to know about completing the FAFSA successfully by Indiana's April 15 deadline

Indiana high school seniors still have time to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by April 15 to meet the new state requirements for graduates.

State leaders are strongly urging students and families to fill out the FAFSA form by April 15, Indiana’s priority deadline, to have the best chance of earning state financial aid for college or career education.

However, with the rollout of the simplified FAFSA form this year, the online application has faced many setbacks and glitches, causing some students and families to struggle to finish the form.

Many of those families include Hoosier students, said Bill Wozniak, vice president of communications and student services at INvestED, which provides free financial aid help to students across Indiana.

Wozniak said even though the deadline is days away, families shouldn’t panic and even if families can’t fill out the form fully by April 15 they should continue to seek help until they can finish the form.

“What we’re trying to get across to people is that you are not alone so don’t feel bad if you run into some problems,” Wozniak told IndyStar. “The colleges know of these problems, and they are working seven days a week on this, so you’re not alone. It won’t be like everyone else is on the boat and it’s going to set sail and you’re not on it.”

Some of the most common disruptions Wozniak said his organization has seen that keep students from finishing filing the FAFSA is an inability to correct their form, such as adding additional colleges they want to seek aid from, or not letting parents into the form to fill out their portion.

How to get help filling out the FAFSA

INvestED has a hotline where families can call to get an expert to help walk them through filing the form by calling 317-715-9007 or by emailing outreach@INvestEDIndiana.org.

INvestED is also hosting various in-person help sessions across the state where families can come and sit down with an expert to help walk them through the filing process.

Students also can reach out to their high school counselor or an educator if they need help filing out any financial aid forms including the FAFSA.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education also has various outreach coordinators for different regions of the state that students can reach out to for help filing financial aid forms.

IPS students can get help at one of their final family filing nights at Arsenal Tech High School from 5-7 p.m. April 10.

What documents do students need to fill out the FAFSA?

Creating a FAFSA account and filling out the form is free and starts by creating a FSA ID.

Here are some forms that INvestED suggests students have on hand to fill out the FAFSA form:

Tax returns

W2s

Current bank statement

Investment records (non-retirement)

Value of real estate/ rental property (excluding the home you live in)

Federal work-study earnings

Money received or paid on your behalf

Child support paid or received

Veterans non-education benefits

Wozniak says if a family has the necessary documents and doesn’t run into any of the form’s glitches it should take around 15 minutes to complete.

Students at certain nonpublic schools and students whose parents sign a waiver saying that the student understands what the FAFSA is and declines to complete it do not have to file under the new law.

A student also will be exempt if the principal or school counselor is unable to reach the student’s parents or guardians by April 15 after at least two “reasonable” attempts to contact them.

