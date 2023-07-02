Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI) Estimates For 2023

The analysts covering BenevolentAI S.A. (AMS:BAI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering BenevolentAI provided consensus estimates of UK£9.1m revenue in 2023, which would reflect an uneasy 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 66% to UK£0.48. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of UK£14m and UK£0.44 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of UK£3.03, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic BenevolentAI analyst has a price target of UK£8.48 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£1.51. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - BenevolentAI is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that BenevolentAI's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on BenevolentAI after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with BenevolentAI's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

