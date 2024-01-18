Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Estimates For 2024

The analysts covering Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Century Aluminum provided consensus estimates of US$2.0b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a measurable 8.0% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$2.3b in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Century Aluminum, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Century Aluminum's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Century Aluminum after today.

